Hey Pandas, What Were Some Crazy Moments In School That You Haven’t Forgotten?

I will start one off, but I’m wondering: does anyone have stories from school that are never going to leave your mind?

Me and my class were all at lunch in 3rd grade. These two girls who have been friends for a while are sitting by each other. Girl 1 is just being quiet, eating her lunch. Girl 2 is telling some wild story, and she’s really talking with her hands. Suddenly, her hand sweeps past her macaroni and it drops to the ground. She starts to cry she stops talking. She glares at Girl 1 and actually starts screaming. Let’s just say that the gave a whole new definition the phrase “bloody murder”. Eventually her mac ‘n’ cheese is all cleaned up, she gets a change of clothes, and she also gets a new lunch. She’s still crying (she’s faking) when the teacher comes back. We go back to the classroom and she’s not with us. I’m not sure if it’s true, but people said she was suspended. People in my class literally formed Girl 1 and Girl 2 teams in class. There was actually 1 person on Girl 2’s team.

