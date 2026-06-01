47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

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We’re all capable of being dramatic sometimes. You may not be proud of it, and you might immediately regret it. But most of us have blown up at a parent, a partner, a sibling, a friend, or an innocent customer service employee who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The best thing to do in these situations is to immediately apologize and explain where the behavior came from. “So sorry, it won’t happen again!” But if you decide to go online and double down on your rampage, well, you might never live it down. Bored Panda has compiled a list of screenshots below featuring people who displayed dramatic, entitled behavior and definitely overreacted to completely normal situations!

#1 This One Is Just A Gem

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: minxie_mayhem246

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

#2 How Dare They Make Me Wait For My Ridiculous Last Minute Order?

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: kusemek

#3 This Was An Interesting Read Today

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: rachface13

Seeing someone overreact to a perfectly normal situation can be jarring. You might be wondering what in the world is wrong with them, and you might be scared that they’ll take out their frustration on you next. But the truth is, this reaction usually isn’t random. And it might be best to try to understand where exactly it is coming from.

Ilene Strauss Cohen, PhD, wrote a piece for Psychology Today explaining that these emotional overreactions usually come from one of a few emotional triggers. Perhaps the situation reminded the person of unresolved past experiences, perceived injustices, or triggered their protective instincts.   

#4 That’s A Special Kind Of Crazy

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: Cinemaslap1

#5 Choosing Beggar Is Mad About The Lack Of Yard Sales

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: camarorachel

#6 That’s What Sushi Is, That’s The Point Of It

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: opalesce

It’s also possible that people overreact when their energy supplies feel threatened. For example, if an introvert feels a loss of solitude, they may become depleted, and it’ll be hard for them to be on their best behavior. Or, if someone feels unappreciated, they might be frustrated and short-tempered with people. 

Meanwhile, stressful interactions can cause people to react in ways that they wouldn’t normally. Once your emotional reserves are depleted, it will become increasingly difficult to be polite and kind to everyone you encounter. 

#7 My Father Refused To Bring My Son To Figure Skating Practice After I Let Him Babysit

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: unknown

#8 They Told Me 900 But It Was Actually 900

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: NibbatoPrime

#9 Wow, I Can’t Believe These Teenage Girls Who Were Out Enjoying Their Night Didn’t Immediately Want To Have Babies When They Saw Mine

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: kasakavii

While it can be uncomfortable to deal with someone who’s overreacting, the best thing to do is to work on de-escalating the situation. Dr. Strauss Cohen recommends acknowledging their emotional triggers and understanding their energy threats. Refrain from reacting emotionally, and stop to think about what’s really behind their behavior. 

Maybe they just received terrible news this morning, or perhaps they are exhausted because they have a newborn. If you respond to them with empathy, it’ll be much easier to calm them down.    

#10 Thanks Heather, Keep Being You

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: RosyEclipsee

#11 What Kind Of Welcome Was He Expecting?

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: Vemonis

#12 How Dare She Speak In Her Native Accent

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: aznj1m

It’s great to be understanding of others. But you might reach a point where your patience runs out. And this might be because the person isn’t simply overreacting; they’re demonstrating entitled behavior.

BetterHelp explains that entitled individuals are often extremely self-confident, have bold personalities, believe that they should benefit from every situation, lash out when they don’t get what they want, have an attitude that fluctuates significantly, and believe that they should be admired and respected.  

#13 Karen Mad That A Restaurant In A French Speaking Country Only Speaks French (And Italian, Actually) And Not Giving Free Stuff To Her Daughter

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: pesky_emigrant

#14 Man Lacks Self Awareness On An Astronomical Scale

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: unknown

#15 “Someone Give My Kids An Xbox Or A Playstation”

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: xNIGHT_RANGEREx

As with all other behaviors, entitlement comes from somewhere. And according to BetterHelp, this might stem from being spoiled as a child, attempting to overcompensate for past wrongs, or having a personality disorder. Entitled individuals may have a skewed sense of self that allows them to view themselves as better than others. They deserve better treatment, and it’s impossible to understand why others wouldn’t cater to their every whim.      

#16 No Laughing Reacts Allowed

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: ClutteredDesk

#17 What Do You Mean I Don’t Get The Sale Price After The Sale Has Ended

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: popejp32u

#18 I Joined Vegan Fb Groups For The Recipes, But Stay For The Drama

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: unknown

The good news, however, is that with a bit of effort, a sense of entitlement can be overcome. This will first require an entitled individual to stop comparing themself to others. They need to stop seeing other people as competition or as people who deserve less.

It’s also important for entitled people to learn how to accept inconveniences and setbacks. This will be difficult at first, but the reality is that we all deal with them. Learning how to handle them without having a meltdown is an important step.

#19 This Outrage At A Child Simply Trying To Return A Library Book In The Local Community Group

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: memla_

#20 Karen In My City Is Mad Minorities Exist

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: BleuCatoo

#21 Can’t Have The Same Top As Me

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: hazzanad20

Meanwhile, BetterHelp recommends that entitled individuals learn how to see situations from another person’s perspective. This can teach them that they don’t have to do everything for personal gain. Sometimes, it can actually be really nice to do things for other people. Entitled people should also strive to live in the present. They shouldn’t worry about what’s happened in the past or what’s going to happen tomorrow. Instead, they should feel gratitude for what they have and where they are right now.  

#22 Make It Fair! Her Kid Is Crying

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: doc_king126

#23 Customer Is Upset That A Mattress Store Won’t… Help Them Move…?

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: douchebaggery__

#24 Customer Just Left This Review Of The Place Where My GF Works. The “Main Dude” Says He’s Never Seen Him Before LOL

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: greyredwolf

Are you just absolutely appalled by the behavior demonstrated in these screenshots, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that leave you shocked, and let us know if you’ve experienced any similar entitlement in your own life recently. Then, if you’re interested in reading even more stories like this, we’ve got another Bored Panda article featuring entitled people right here!  

#25 “They Are Wearing Out The Sidewalks”

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: Guygan

#26 Found On Facebook

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: unknown

#27 Guy Washes Clothes For His Ex Wife Because She Doesn’t Have A Washer Or Dryer. She Posts This Online Because He Didn’t Fold Them For Her As Well

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: idloveacoffeeplease

#28 I Would Say This Is A Bit Overreacting

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: SpaceshipCaptain001

#29 I Am Just Going To Leave This Right Here

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: Icy-Signature1493

#30 “Employee Followed The Guidelines Of Their Workplace, That They Have No Control Over, And I’m Mad About It”

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: LonelyGirl724

#31 “Will Destroy A Business” No, No They Won’t That’s Not How Businesses Work

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: redperson11

#32 Karen Loses It Over A Bumper Sticker – Because It’s From A Group She Disagrees With. The Hypocrisy Is Astounding

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: TheSolitaryRugosan

#33 Bridezilla (Yellow) Is Mad That One Of Her Bridesmaids (Purple) Will Be Pregnant For Her Wedding. Her Mother Is Green, Bridesmaid Is Purple, Other Family Member Who Is Pregnant Is Red

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: electricamethyst

#34 The Fabric Of Society Will Crumble As This Nice Guy Refuses To Lend Female Coworkers Pens

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: THEDUDE2464

#35 Why Would You Be Mad About It

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: schweinehund24

#36 My Wife Liked A Photo On Facebook. Apparently She Did That Wrong. Then The Woman Went Through And Reacted To Or Commented On All Of My Wife’s Photos

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: Ehspoolshark17

#37 Waaahhh I Didn’t Get A Less Than $2 Discount At An Already Fairly Priced Diner

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: davetheweeb

#38 Entitled Karen’s Mad About Not Being Recognized At Restaurant

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: prince_izu

#39 Overreacting Parent

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: anon12xyz

#40 Just Go To The Cops, Bro. It’s Not That Deep

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: digbarswife

#41 Posted In A Girls Advice Group… “I Don’t Wanna Overreact”

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: AlexaDeLarge16

#42 Cool Story, Now Go See A Therapist

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: seg4711

#43 Taken From A Parenting Group I’m In

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: jules083

#44 I Am Angry Because A Bunch Of Strangers Wouldn’t Accommodate Me On A Public Beach! They Wouldn’t Even Compliment Me, The Nerve

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: unknown

#45 Wendy’s Is Offering A Free 4 Piece Nugget Box. It’s Not Enough For Karen Though

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: ExtracurricularLoan

#46 He Might Be Overreacting Just A Tad

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: hbgoogolplex

#47 Who Cares, Dress How You Want

47 Entitled And Overly Dramatic People That Made Everyone Else Side-Eye Hard

Image source: damnwonkygadgets

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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