Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Is The Most Terrifying Type Of Weather? (Closed)

Ex: tornados, volcanic eruptions, hurricans, tsunami, and tec.
#1
Probably tsunami or tornados, floods, etc any weather that can cause evacuation i guess
#2
Tsunamis and earthquakes are not caused by the weather.
Volcanoes can effect the weather but eruptions not a result of weather.
I think the most terrifying is tornadoes. Especially if you live in a region that has little warning and no sirens. It’s a miracle no one died in Eli, MB when they got hit with an EF4.
it’s not just the tornadoes, themselves, it’s the heavy hail, unpredictability, the strong lightning and gusts of sudden wind.
Tornadoes are obvious, though.
One weather phenomenon/disaster that chills me to the bone are ice storms, though. It can knock out electricity, which could mean your heat. It can trap you in your home, so you better have all your essential items at hand or you’ll be in trouble. No one will be out delivering much. If you try to go out, you could easily slip and badly injure yourself. Then what are you going to do? It could freeze the water main sewers and plumbing to your home. Especially if you’re heat is not working.
Ice storms can look beautiful in a photo, when trees are embalmed in ice. But it’s a quiet, almost too quiet, natural disaster that makes it eerie and gives you a false sense of wonderment.
More commonly, I think lightning is pretty terrifying. I’ve seen lightning stretch across the sky and touch land a good half a mile away. It happens suddenly and no one is 100% safe from it when they’re outside. A mother and her child were electrocuted when lightning struck a puddle. This has stuck with me since. I used to think as long as you were standing under a tree, or holding metal you would be okay. Nah. Since umbrellas are basically a metal attractor and I live in a forest city, it’s sorta difficult to avoid that risk. Lightning is also much thicker than it seems.
#3
Tornadoes.It seems like every day on the news another town has been destroyed and they lost everything. Second, is floods. You watch your stuff mold and rot away.
