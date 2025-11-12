If DreamWorks’ Spirit: Stallion Of The Cimarron Moved To Norway

Ever seen Dreamworks’ “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron”? He’s running around the Norwegian fjords and he’s having a blast!
Pretty, daring and absolutely crazy! His name is Elmer and he’s a total hunk, a complete clown and he will definitely bring a HUGE smile to your face.
Enjoy and take notes on how to enjoy life to its fullest!
More info: hestefotograf.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
