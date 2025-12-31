Dad Demands Family Skips Hanukkah Gifts Because His Son Will Have A Tantrum: “He’s A Little Spoiled”

Family holidays require everyone to come together and grit their teeth at least a little. Otherwise, there’s a good chance the whole thing could implode, ending in bad words and angry gestures.
But one father on Reddit says he couldn’t avoid these tensions, even with his best intentions.
The man’s youngest son had started complaining that a classmate got more gifts than he did, and to prevent a meltdown, he asked his adult daughter not to give her stepson so many Hanukkah presents.
She refused, and their disagreement got ugly.
But in an attempt to make him happy, the father ended up angering and disappointing his other children
