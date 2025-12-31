Dad Demands Family Skips Hanukkah Gifts Because His Son Will Have A Tantrum: “He’s A Little Spoiled”

by

Family holidays require everyone to come together and grit their teeth at least a little. Otherwise, there’s a good chance the whole thing could implode, ending in bad words and angry gestures.

But one father on Reddit says he couldn’t avoid these tensions, even with his best intentions.

The man’s youngest son had started complaining that a classmate got more gifts than he did, and to prevent a meltdown, he asked his adult daughter not to give her stepson so many Hanukkah presents.

She refused, and their disagreement got ugly.

This father’s son complained about a classmate getting more gifts than him

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

But in an attempt to make him happy, the father ended up angering and disappointing his other children

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: pressmaster/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TAHolidayBattles

Most people who read his story said the man was to blame for the conflict

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
