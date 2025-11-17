Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Piece Of Classical Music? (Closed)

Mine is either the Mendelssohn concerto in E minor or Sarabande by Edward Bohm – it’s a very simple piece but I remember playing it and thinking it was the first “real” piece I’d ever learned.
I also love Zigeunerweisen by Sarasate – it’s almost like the Sarabande but harder, super dramatic and very fun to play.
#1
Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata
#2
“Gymnopedie #1” by Satie……
Pure tranquility…
#3
I know some of these might come under different genres eg romantic, but I love La Cygne (The Swan) by Saint-Seans from Le Carnaval Des Animaux- it’s so beautiful! Mozart’s 31st Symphony, the Paris Symphony, is also super fun to play. Not to mention Elgar’s Nimrod from Enigma Variations and of course Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5, both lovely to play and beautiful in different ways!
#4
Samson and Delilah; Saint-Saenz
Karelia Suite; Sibelius
In The Hall of the Mountain King; Grieg
Symphony #9; Beethoven
Sabre Dance; Khachaturian
#5
Pachelbel’s Canon in D!
#6
If we’re talking ‘old-school’ classical then Ride of the Valkyries by Wagner is a stirring piece, or the humourously-titled Air on the ‘G’ String by Bach for chilling out.
But if contemporary classical is a thing, then The Heart Asks Pleasure First by Nyman is my all time favourite.
#7
I love listening to classical music, however I come from a position of ignorance, do not actually know much about it.
Ones that stick out and I can remember the name of
Carmina Burana, Orff
Moonlight Sonata Beethoven.
Bolero by Ravel.
#8
Jupiter, the bringer of jollity from the Planets Suite by Gustav Holst
In the Hall of the mountain king by Edvard Grieg
Can can by Offenbach
#9
Rachmaninov’s third piano concerto (“Rach 3”) as played by Australian pianist David Helfgott. Saw him perform it from the front row at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Amazing!
#10
I don’t have a favorite classical piece, but my favorite composer is Mozart.
#11
Saint-Saëns’ Bacchanale is an incredible auditory experience. I wish I could hear it performed live.
As for my favorite piece to play, that would have to be the third movement of Beethoven’s Tempest sonata.
#12
hi, i play violin ! tbh classical music sucks to play (everything has to be perfect and concise) but the romantic period is definitely my fav
anyway the new world symphony by dvorak is amazing and erlkönig is also really great
#13
Nocturne No 19 in E Minor Op 72 No 1 and Oboe Concerto in C Major RV 450 I Allegro Molto. Just a couple of them. And so very many more.
#14
So many!!!! Impossible to choose. Depends on the mood.
Latetly…
“Core ‘ngrato” (Salvatore Cardillo)
Oboe concerto in c minor (Marcello)
Always…
Beethoven ‘s 9th
Così fan tutte (Mozart)
And whatever is on the radio! Love the surprise!
#15
Mozarts 40th symphony, preferably conducted by Leonard Bernstein.
#16
Bach’s “Air on a G String” is so beautifully harmonious, emotional, and relaxing. https://youtu.be/pzlw6fUux4o
#17
Carnival of the Animals – Aquarium
Follow Us