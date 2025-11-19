“A Place Where We Can Laugh At Our Non-Human Friends”: 50 Times Animals Were The Funniest (New Pics)

If you’ve ever had the absolute pleasure of owning a pet, you might have often found yourself highly amused by their silly and hilarious antics. Whether it’s a dog chasing its tail as if there’s a juicy lamb chop attached, or a cat completely freaked out by a harmless cucumber, the internet is filled with funny home videos and pics of our furry friends providing us with comedy gold. Some of these animals could give Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle or Ali Wong a run for their money.

If you, like me, love going down a rabbit hole of laughter thanks to hilarious animals, you might enjoy a page called Funny Animals. The subreddit has an impressive 8.3 million members. And if you take a look at the posts, you might understand why. There’s a constant stream of content featuring non-humans being extremely amusing, without them even realizing it. Bored Panda has put together the ones that made us laugh the loudest. Leave your troubles at the door and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites. You’ll also find an interesting interview with Philip Tedeschi between the pics. He’s a human-animal connection expert for the online pet marketplace Rover, and spoke to us about the reasons behind the weird and wonderful antics of our non-human pals.

Image credits: Nameless_dread_13

#1 Hilarious

Image source: @Royotathon

#2 When He Looks At You With Those Eyes..

Image source: @dog_rates

#3 Just For A While Kids

Image source: cryptololy

#4 Baby Red Panda

Image source: Roms_1988

#5 Stray Kitties We Feed Have Figured Out How The Ring Works

Image source: Molly3771

#6 Need Extra Caution When Going To The Bathroom

Image source: TrueSkyDemon

#7 Always Makes Me Smile

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Mine Always Guards Mine…. “Peace”

Image source: DeepInsideM

#9 Friday Vibes

Image source: GentlemenRudeboi

#10 May We Come In And Maybe, Knock Some Stuff Off The Counter

Image source: Stormyshadow1

#11 Should I Laugh Or Should I Honk Again?

Image source: anonymoustomb233

#12 He’s Not Very Good At Hiding

Image source: jumponnessv

#13 They’re All The Same

Image source: Levi-7536

#14 Got His Teeth Cleaned Today. The [medication] Haven’t Worn Off Yet. He’s Been Staring At The Door For 10 Minutes

Image source: talksweird

#15 His Destiny Was To Become A Unit

Image source: Victory_Loves_Me

#16 French Royality Be Like

Image source: howverysmooth

#17 I Can’t Unsee It Now 🥲

Image source: syddoucet

#18 “Brothers! Help Me Enslave Humanity”

Image source: Levi-7536

#19 There Are Still People Who Think That Black Cats Are Bad Luck

Image source: Gina-Valentina

#20 “Evil Laugh” 😸

Image source: ObscuredAscendant

#21 Cutie

Image source: Psychological_Bit_1

#22 For The Good Feels

Image source: @Munoz0702

#23 Hello There!! 👋

Image source: FluffyAd8209

#24 I’m In Danger

Image source: agileactress47

#25 When A Mother Loves Her Children Very Much

Image source: LikeAEaglewhoUFLY

#26 Such A Drama Queen

Image source: goodiebenny

#27 Spider Cat

Image source: xxtentacixcn

#28 Realities Of Parenthood

Image source: theproestdwarf

#29 Went Over To My Girlfriend’s House. Her Dog Had A Gift For Me

Image source: jckwlzn

#30 Guy’s I Can’t Find My Other Cat

Image source: kermitthedr

#31 So That’s How They Do It

Image source: preciousmiax

#32 Cat+bath=

Image source: EliseoC06

#33 Photographers Greeted By Wildlife

Image source: FloppyPerezzz

#34 This Had Me Dying, Felt The Need To Share

Image source: sillydicemaze

#35 Catouflage

Image source: VerifiedWizard

#36 My Cat Is On A Diet So He Leans Against The Wall And Sulks By His Empty Food Bowl

Image source: HVMP

#37 Cat Are Lovecraftian Creatures!

Image source: u/Tycoon-Lover

#38 The Greatest Comedian In The Wolf Tribe

Image source: reddit.com

#39 He Looks Thrilled

Image source: @Duck_Sparrow

#40 Grateful

Image source: pietradolce

#41 Don’t Question Me Human

Image source: PreyToTheDemons

#42 Is That Supposed To Be Me

Image source: Trollfightee

#43 🤣lol

Image source: PizzaMajestic2634

#44 The Temptation Is Real

Image source: reddit.com

#45 You Did What To Them ?

Image source: babebambi

#46 “Why Won’t You Let Me Watch You Pee??”

Image source: fyflate89

#47 This Cat Looks Like A Wine Connoisseur

Image source: Plenty-Hovercraft467

#48 The Cat Is Trying To Convince You Otherwise

Image source: Light_A_Match

#49 Help Me Choose A Name For This Kitten

Image source: Paulinelobett

#50 Pigeon’s First Day At The Coo-Porate Office

Image source: Ahmed2305aziz

Patrick Penrose
