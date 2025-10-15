27YO Marries Her Much Older Boss, Asks Mom For Help After Realizing He’s Not Prince Charming

It’s scary how cheating has become a “common” aspect of dating. A lot of my friends have been cheated on, and some have even had affairs. Sometimes, it makes me glad that I am single right now because I doubt I’d be able to get past such a betrayal.
Even this mom was shocked to find out that her daughter was the “other woman” for a colleague who was 16 years older than her. Now, the barely present man wants a third kid with her, and she’s just tired of struggling alone, so she came crying, asking her mom to speak with him!
It’s honestly insane how cheating has become so common these days, and trust is barely present in relationships
The poster’s 27-year-old daughter never dated anyone, but one day, she suddenly married a guy who was 16 years older than her
Three years down the line, the couple has 2 kids, but the man wants another one; however, his wife is exhausted as she’s the one who struggles with them
In fact, she has asked her mom to speak to him because she doesn’t want another kid, but wants him to be more present
However, the poster was shocked to find out that her daughter was actually his “other woman” for a year before he divorced his wife
Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP), who is a mom concerned about her daughter. The mom kept trying to convince her to date and even tried to set her up with a few men, but nobody was ever good enough for her beautiful daughter. However, that all changed when she turned 27, and she shocked her mom with her wedding news.
Her husband is the Managing Director of the company where she previously worked, and the man is 16 years older than her. They also had a very hushed-up marriage with only signatures—no event or even a wedding dress, as he was recently divorced. Fast forward three years, and this is where the plot thickens, as the man now wants a third kid despite having two already.
However, OP’s daughter is simply exhausted as she’s almost parenting the kids solo, while he’s barely present for them. The poster claimed that he’s the “perfect man” who her generation might like, that is, the main provider, in control of everything, and has “status”. OP believes that is not what today’s generation wants, as they prefer a guy who is more involved.
In fact, her struggling daughter is so tired from bearing the parenting burden alone that she asked her mom to speak with him and ask him to be more present. However, OP gave a shocking update that her daughter confessed to being his “other woman” for a year—while he was married! The truth is that many netizens suspected as much and didn’t really have much sympathy for the woman.
A lot of them strongly advised that the poster should not get involved in their issues. If she crosses any boundaries, it might hamper her relationship with both of them. However, they suggested that she be there for her when he cheats again with someone younger. Data shows that someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have cheated in the past.
Well, that’s proof enough that what they are saying might come true. Research suggests, “Relationships with younger women can offer men a sense of dominance and control that they may not feel in other areas of their lives.” Maybe he couldn’t really control his ex-wife, so the man was preying on a younger one.
OP’s daughter also cruelly mentions that his wife should have “given him babies if she wanted to keep him.” However, what she fails to realize is that she is stuck in the same trap, as now he is demanding another kid, which she is not ready for. Besides, a lot of people expressed concern for their two kids, who are growing up with an absent father.
Sometimes, children without fathers at home can suffer greatly. In fact, experts warn that such kids might have a diminished self-concept, face difficulties with social adjustment, have issues with friendships, and also face behavioral problems. Isn’t it enough that because of him, the two kids might go through this, and now he wants to torment another child?
Honestly, he sounds like an obnoxious person who will never change, even if the poster talks to him. What about you? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens strongly advised the poster not to get involved with the couple, but asked her to be there for her daughter if he cheats on her
