40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

In the most traditional sense of the word, a job is essentially an exchange of your time and talent for whatever monetary resources a company is offering.
However, as time has passed, companies have started to innovate. One of the most common ways companies add value to their compensation for a job well done (or at least a job done equal or above a given standard). And that is perks and bonuses which often come in the form of non-monetary goods.
But then you have companies doing something you wouldn’t even call the bare minimum—more of a crime against humanity—for min-maxing their finances and banking on suckers to jump on the train to get dirty deeds done cheap all while the company puts a checkmark on added-value incentives in their corporate checklist and calls it a day as they count their money.
#1 This “Gift” For Employee Appreciation
Image source: crudolph0828
#2 Employee Appreciation Gift
This was what our company gave everyone for employee appreciation week. A rock. I’ve been here 4 years and haven’t received a raise since 2021 (not for lack of tryin!). a rock.
Image source: nhge
#3 I Left My Job Shortly After Receiving This Prize For My Good Work 😂😂😅
Image source: No-Satisfaction-749
#4 Employee Appreciation Scratch Off
Image source: justmadethisup111
#5 Feeling The #appreciation My Employer Is Showing To Our Dwindling Overworked Nursing Staff 😊😍
Image source: Personal-Pound-2260
#6 Instead Of Getting A Raise This Slice Of Pizza Was Used As A Motivation At My Last Job
Image source: reddit.com
#7 I Work At A College Dorm. This Week Is Freshman Move In Where I’m Working A 12 Hour Shift. I Was Told Not To Pack A Lunch Because A Free One Is Provided. This Is My Free “Meal”
Image source: AngryRaccoon44
#8 Congratulations!
Image source: Lilgermanboy321
#9 The Monopoly Money My Job Gave Me Instead Of A Raise In 2018
Image source: TrashbagTatertots
#10 Pizza Party, But Employees Will “Pitch In On The Cost”
Image source: CorrectIllustrator15
#11 Instead Of Raises We Get “Work Bux” To Use On A “Store” For Ramen And Granola Bars
Image source: familiar-face123
#12 This Banana My Boss Gave Me To Celebrate 1 Year Of Work
Image source: MR_CeSS_dOor
#13 Just A Little Employee Appreciation
Image source: free_range_discoball
#14 Took One Of Those Employee Surveys At Work Today, And They Gave Me This As A Gift Bag. 3 Pieces Of Candy From 1972 And A Pen That Doesn’t Even Work. Sure Feel Appreciated!
Image source: PapasBlox
#15 This Is The “Thank You” Our ER Got For The Killer Month We’ve Had. One Of The Worst Since Covid
Image source: Low_Signature_7771
#16 My “Reward” For Going Above And Beyond
Image source: Vast-Membership3581
#17 Instead Of Raises, To Help With Financial Struggle This Is What Us Nhs Workers Got Handed Out Today
Image source: bethisdank
#18 Boss Brought In Drumsticks For Employee Appreciation
Image source: StrangeQuark1221
#19 Just Got This Email From Our Employee Appreciation Committee
Image source: oaktreeoutlaw
#20 This Is What My Girlfriend Got For Her “Bonus” On Employee Appreciation Day After 15 Years With The Company. Reminded Me Of The Old Charlie Brown Halloween Special Where He Says “I Got A Rock”
Image source: roadsidephil
#21 My Work Got Me A Set Of Assorted Legos In A Tin For My Work Anniversary…. They’re Used With Child Bite Marks And Stains
Image source: snowcuda
#22 My Brother Works For At&t, This Is What He Was Given For Working Through The Pandemic…. A Silver Coin
Image source: katrinamelissa
#23 My Job Brought Us “Treats” For Employee Appreciation
Image source: fern469
#24 Employee Appreciation, Nothing Like .40 Cent Noodles ❤️
Image source: Important-Display-19
#25 What My Company Gave Us Instead Of Raises
Image source: Quiiem
#26 A Dozen Donuts For A Staff Of About 200. I Feel So Appreciated
Image source: Interesting_Sky_7847
#27 I Found Out Today That It’s Employee Appreciation Week At My Work. Apparently We’re Not Even Worth A Pizza Party Anymore
Image source: shberk01
#28 It’s Employee Appreciation Week And This Is What My Girlfriend’s Employer Gave Her. She’s A PA At A Community Health Center In The City 🤦🏽♂️
Image source: indianyellow_
#29 My Work Had An Employee Appreciation Lunch For Us
Image source: palkarimm
#30 Do You Not Feel Appreciated?!
Image source: chop309
#31 Meals (1 Per Person) We Get At My Job For Shifts Up To 12hrs
Image source: revo_kid
#32 No Raises This Year, But They Gave Us This For “Employee Appreciation Day”
Image source: nandudu
#33 Got A Goody Bag Filled With Candy And Granola Bars From Work For Employee Appreciation Week. They Included A Handful Of Laxatives As Well
Image source: reddit.com
#34 This Is Our “Employee Appreciation” Gift. A First Aid Kit, Complete With A Children’s Activity Book, And Crayons. I Work At A Factory
Image source: TheRealEggness
#35 My Wife Sent Me Her “Reward Program” From Working At A Huge Hospital. What An Absolute Joke
Image source: bornin_1988
#36 How We Are Rewarded At Our Fortune 500 Company
Image source: Ghant_
#37 Nothing Says “Employee Appreciation” Like “We’re Forcing You To Work Overtime”
Image source: psdoherty85
#38 My Jobs Lazy Way To Celebrate Employee Appreciation Day. A Candy Bar With A Printed Sticker On It
Image source: Golifr4u
#39 Reward I Get At My 13$/Hr Job For Finding Over 15 Million In Missing Funds
Image source: dontcommentreed
#40 Job Perk: Free Food!
Image source: Lumpyyyyy
