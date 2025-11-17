40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

by

In the most traditional sense of the word, a job is essentially an exchange of your time and talent for whatever monetary resources a company is offering.

However, as time has passed, companies have started to innovate. One of the most common ways companies add value to their compensation for a job well done (or at least a job done equal or above a given standard). And that is perks and bonuses which often come in the form of non-monetary goods.

But then you have companies doing something you wouldn’t even call the bare minimum—more of a crime against humanity—for min-maxing their finances and banking on suckers to jump on the train to get dirty deeds done cheap all while the company puts a checkmark on added-value incentives in their corporate checklist and calls it a day as they count their money.

#1 This “Gift” For Employee Appreciation

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: crudolph0828

#2 Employee Appreciation Gift

This was what our company gave everyone for employee appreciation week. A rock. I’ve been here 4 years and haven’t received a raise since 2021 (not for lack of tryin!). a rock.

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: nhge

#3 I Left My Job Shortly After Receiving This Prize For My Good Work 😂😂😅

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: No-Satisfaction-749

#4 Employee Appreciation Scratch Off

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: justmadethisup111

#5 Feeling The #appreciation My Employer Is Showing To Our Dwindling Overworked Nursing Staff 😊😍

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: Personal-Pound-2260

#6 Instead Of Getting A Raise This Slice Of Pizza Was Used As A Motivation At My Last Job

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: reddit.com

#7 I Work At A College Dorm. This Week Is Freshman Move In Where I’m Working A 12 Hour Shift. I Was Told Not To Pack A Lunch Because A Free One Is Provided. This Is My Free “Meal”

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: AngryRaccoon44

#8 Congratulations!

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: Lilgermanboy321

#9 The Monopoly Money My Job Gave Me Instead Of A Raise In 2018

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: TrashbagTatertots

#10 Pizza Party, But Employees Will “Pitch In On The Cost”

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: CorrectIllustrator15

#11 Instead Of Raises We Get “Work Bux” To Use On A “Store” For Ramen And Granola Bars

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: familiar-face123

#12 This Banana My Boss Gave Me To Celebrate 1 Year Of Work

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: MR_CeSS_dOor

#13 Just A Little Employee Appreciation

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: free_range_discoball

#14 Took One Of Those Employee Surveys At Work Today, And They Gave Me This As A Gift Bag. 3 Pieces Of Candy From 1972 And A Pen That Doesn’t Even Work. Sure Feel Appreciated!

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: PapasBlox

#15 This Is The “Thank You” Our ER Got For The Killer Month We’ve Had. One Of The Worst Since Covid

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: Low_Signature_7771

#16 My “Reward” For Going Above And Beyond

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: Vast-Membership3581

#17 Instead Of Raises, To Help With Financial Struggle This Is What Us Nhs Workers Got Handed Out Today

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: bethisdank

#18 Boss Brought In Drumsticks For Employee Appreciation

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: StrangeQuark1221

#19 Just Got This Email From Our Employee Appreciation Committee

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: oaktreeoutlaw

#20 This Is What My Girlfriend Got For Her “Bonus” On Employee Appreciation Day After 15 Years With The Company. Reminded Me Of The Old Charlie Brown Halloween Special Where He Says “I Got A Rock”

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: roadsidephil

#21 My Work Got Me A Set Of Assorted Legos In A Tin For My Work Anniversary…. They’re Used With Child Bite Marks And Stains

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: snowcuda

#22 My Brother Works For At&t, This Is What He Was Given For Working Through The Pandemic…. A Silver Coin

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: katrinamelissa

#23 My Job Brought Us “Treats” For Employee Appreciation

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: fern469

#24 Employee Appreciation, Nothing Like .40 Cent Noodles ❤️

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: Important-Display-19

#25 What My Company Gave Us Instead Of Raises

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: Quiiem

#26 A Dozen Donuts For A Staff Of About 200. I Feel So Appreciated

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: Interesting_Sky_7847

#27 I Found Out Today That It’s Employee Appreciation Week At My Work. Apparently We’re Not Even Worth A Pizza Party Anymore

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: shberk01

#28 It’s Employee Appreciation Week And This Is What My Girlfriend’s Employer Gave Her. She’s A PA At A Community Health Center In The City 🤦🏽‍♂️

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: indianyellow_

#29 My Work Had An Employee Appreciation Lunch For Us

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: palkarimm

#30 Do You Not Feel Appreciated?!

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: chop309

#31 Meals (1 Per Person) We Get At My Job For Shifts Up To 12hrs

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: revo_kid

#32 No Raises This Year, But They Gave Us This For “Employee Appreciation Day”

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: nandudu

#33 Got A Goody Bag Filled With Candy And Granola Bars From Work For Employee Appreciation Week. They Included A Handful Of Laxatives As Well

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: reddit.com

#34 This Is Our “Employee Appreciation” Gift. A First Aid Kit, Complete With A Children’s Activity Book, And Crayons. I Work At A Factory

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: TheRealEggness

#35 My Wife Sent Me Her “Reward Program” From Working At A Huge Hospital. What An Absolute Joke

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: bornin_1988

#36 How We Are Rewarded At Our Fortune 500 Company

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: Ghant_

#37 Nothing Says “Employee Appreciation” Like “We’re Forcing You To Work Overtime”

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: psdoherty85

#38 My Jobs Lazy Way To Celebrate Employee Appreciation Day. A Candy Bar With A Printed Sticker On It

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: Golifr4u

#39 Reward I Get At My 13$/Hr Job For Finding Over 15 Million In Missing Funds

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: dontcommentreed

#40 Job Perk: Free Food!

40 Times Employers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Offer Insultingly Stupid ‘Perks’

Image source: Lumpyyyyy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Real Iron Man Suit
This Iron Man Suit Exists in Real Life and Can Fly
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2019
Clash Of The Titans
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Makeup Artist Transforms Herself Into Iconic Characters
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Fans Are Surprised By Brad Pitt’s Age After Pics Of Him At Wimbledon Go Viral
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Yes, Dogs Also Have Best Friends! I Want To Show You My Golden Retriever Mali’s Friends
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I’m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.