“Can You Identify These Reworded Book Titles?”: 28 Funky And Challenging Phrasings

by

No matter how many times someone tells you not to judge a book by its cover, you’re still going to do it. Whether consciously or not, a boring cover accompanied by a lousy title is something readers dismiss all the time. That’s why a book’s title is so important. It grabs the attention, establishes the tone, and communicates the genre to potential readers. So would you still recognize a book if we changed the title?

In this quiz, you’ll see 28 titles that we made up by synonymizing the names of famous books. If you feel stuck, try looking for clues in the background!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Can You Identify These Reworded Book Titles?”: 28 Funky And Challenging Phrasings

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2025
Shark Puppy Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today (53 Comics)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
According To Barack Obama These Are The 3 Questions You Should Ask Before Marrying Someone
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Off Your Pet Birds (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Shot The World Record Of Urban Highline On The Eiffel Tower
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Finish The Sentence
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025