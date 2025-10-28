“Would You Be Accepted Into College Today?”: Take 28 SAT Vocabulary Questions To Find Out

by

What does it really mean to “circumvent the situation”? Or is it “circumnavigate”? “Circumscribe”? 🤔 The point is… English can get tricky. However, being fluent is a necessity nowadays. So why not test yourself?

Based on the SAT vocabulary testing, this quiz will evaluate your ability to define words, fill in the blanks based on context clues, and recognize what’s being indicated in a sentence. You can also expect to be tested with synonyms and connotations to keep it fresh. Let’s get going!

Photo credits: Pixabay

Patrick Penrose
