Canadian Guy Defies Gender Stereotypes With Sensual Countryside ‘Dudeoir’ Photoshoot

by

We are used to the boudoir photoshoots that feature women, but Canadian photographer Masika May wants to change gender stereotypes. She offers you playful pictures of “dudeoir” – and shows you a sensual side of the country style.

The photoshoot idea came from a previous commission – Masika took a series of intimate pictures of Brandon, who wanted those taken as a gift for his wife. Little did Masika expect that the photo series would go viral! Apparently, many people appreciated the original change of the usual perspective. So the sequel to the previous cool photos was inevitable.

The photographer was asked by one of her friends to create a series of his own. But this time they went outside. The pictures show the male model in a farm completely in touch with his sensuality, featuring the best bits of it – and it safe even for those who have hay fever. That’s a breath of fresh air that we’ve all needed!

More info: MasikaMayPhotography.ca | Facebook | Instagram (h/t: aplus)

Canadian Guy Defies Gender Stereotypes With Sensual Countryside &#8216;Dudeoir&#8217; Photoshoot
Canadian Guy Defies Gender Stereotypes With Sensual Countryside &#8216;Dudeoir&#8217; Photoshoot
Canadian Guy Defies Gender Stereotypes With Sensual Countryside &#8216;Dudeoir&#8217; Photoshoot
Canadian Guy Defies Gender Stereotypes With Sensual Countryside &#8216;Dudeoir&#8217; Photoshoot
Canadian Guy Defies Gender Stereotypes With Sensual Countryside &#8216;Dudeoir&#8217; Photoshoot
Canadian Guy Defies Gender Stereotypes With Sensual Countryside &#8216;Dudeoir&#8217; Photoshoot
Canadian Guy Defies Gender Stereotypes With Sensual Countryside &#8216;Dudeoir&#8217; Photoshoot
Canadian Guy Defies Gender Stereotypes With Sensual Countryside &#8216;Dudeoir&#8217; Photoshoot
Canadian Guy Defies Gender Stereotypes With Sensual Countryside &#8216;Dudeoir&#8217; Photoshoot
Canadian Guy Defies Gender Stereotypes With Sensual Countryside &#8216;Dudeoir&#8217; Photoshoot
Canadian Guy Defies Gender Stereotypes With Sensual Countryside &#8216;Dudeoir&#8217; Photoshoot

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Sideshow Bob Street Art By OakOak Appears In Saint-Etienne, France
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Kids Build Space Station Playhouse In The Middle Of The Woods
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2017
Unraveling the Complex Character of Logan Roy In Succession
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2023
People Are Going Crazy About This 11-Year-Old In College Class
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin Season 2 Episode 10 Review: “Chapter Thirty-Two”
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2016
Talent Competition Shows - AGT 2018
What’s One Goal of Foreign Talent Competition Shows? Getting to the U.S.!
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.