Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Today’s influencer beauty standards are unobtainable without the power of Photoshop. What you see in your social media feed doesn’t match up with reality. But some people tend to forget that.
Even beloved celebrities who spend a huge amount of time on their image can fall short of the standard that social media now seems to demand. The founder of the ‘Goddess Women’ Instagram page photoshops pics of well-known stars to show what they would look like if they actually did look like some influencers.
The account has amassed a whopping 377k followers. However, the project has split the internet and people have mixed opinions on it. Some believe that the account promotes unrealistic beauty standards. Meanwhile, others believe that the project starts up an important discussion about these very same standards.
Bored Panda got in touch with the founder of ‘Goddess Women’ and spoke with her about the entire project. She explained that her main goal is to create art with photo-editing software. She aims to see what can be done with Photoshop and actually supports natural looks. And her skills have already been noticed by celebrities themselves. Read on for our full interview. Meanwhile, we also got in touch with LA-based celebrity expert Mike Sington, known as Hollywood’s Ultimate Insider. Scroll down to see what he had to say, too.
When you’re done scrolling through this list, you can have a read through Bored Panda’s previous articles about the ‘Goddess Women’ project here: Part 1 and Part 2.
#1 Jennifer Aniston
Image source: goddess.women
#2 Cameron Diaz
Image source: goddess.women
#3 Irina Shayk
Image source: goddess.women
#4 Emma Watson
Image source: goddess.women
#5 Dakota Johnson
Image source: goddess.women
#6 Jessica Alba
Image source: goddess.women
#7 Megan Fox
Image source: goddess.women
#8 Monica Bellucci
Image source: goddess.women
#9 Selena Gomez
Image source: goddess.women
#10 Angelina Jolie And Jennifer Aniston
Image source: goddess.women
#11 Kate Winslet
Image source: goddess.women
#12 Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt
Image source: goddess.women
#13 Shakira
Image source: goddess.women
#14 Dakota Johnson
Image source: goddess.women
#15 Jennifer Aniston
Image source: goddess.women
#16 Lily Collins
Image source: goddess.women
#17 Keira Knightley
Image source: goddess.women
#18 Adriana Lima
Image source: goddess.women
#19 Natalie Portman
Image source: goddess.women
#20 Sandra Bullock
Image source: goddess.women
#21 Angelina Jolie
Image source: goddess.women
#22 Angelina Jolie
Image source: goddess.women
#23 Cindy Kimberly
Image source: goddess.women
#24 Adele
Image source: goddess.women
#25 Salma Hayek
Image source: goddess.women
#26 Miranda Kerr
Image source: goddess.women
#27 Dakota Johnson And Jamie Dornan
Image source: goddess.women
#28 Nicole Kidman And Tom Cruise
Image source: goddess.women
#29 Vanessa Paradis
Image source: goddess.women
#30 Monica Bellucci
Image source: goddess.women
Follow Us