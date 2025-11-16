Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Today’s influencer beauty standards are unobtainable without the power of Photoshop. What you see in your social media feed doesn’t match up with reality. But some people tend to forget that.

Even beloved celebrities who spend a huge amount of time on their image can fall short of the standard that social media now seems to demand. The founder of the ‘Goddess Women’ Instagram page photoshops pics of well-known stars to show what they would look like if they actually did look like some influencers.

The account has amassed a whopping 377k followers. However, the project has split the internet and people have mixed opinions on it. Some believe that the account promotes unrealistic beauty standards. Meanwhile, others believe that the project starts up an important discussion about these very same standards.

Bored Panda got in touch with the founder of ‘Goddess Women’ and spoke with her about the entire project. She explained that her main goal is to create art with photo-editing software. She aims to see what can be done with Photoshop and actually supports natural looks. And her skills have already been noticed by celebrities themselves. Read on for our full interview. Meanwhile, we also got in touch with LA-based celebrity expert Mike Sington, known as Hollywood’s Ultimate Insider. Scroll down to see what he had to say, too.

When you’re done scrolling through this list, you can have a read through Bored Panda’s previous articles about the ‘Goddess Women’ project here: Part 1 and Part 2.

#1 Jennifer Aniston

Image source: goddess.women

#2 Cameron Diaz

Image source: goddess.women

#3 Irina Shayk

Image source: goddess.women

#4 Emma Watson

Image source: goddess.women

#5 Dakota Johnson

Image source: goddess.women

#6 Jessica Alba

Image source: goddess.women

#7 Megan Fox

Image source: goddess.women

#8 Monica Bellucci

Image source: goddess.women

#9 Selena Gomez

Image source: goddess.women

#10 Angelina Jolie And Jennifer Aniston

Image source: goddess.women

#11 Kate Winslet

Image source: goddess.women

#12 Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt

Image source: goddess.women

#13 Shakira

Image source: goddess.women

#14 Dakota Johnson

Image source: goddess.women

#15 Jennifer Aniston

Image source: goddess.women

#16 Lily Collins

Image source: goddess.women

#17 Keira Knightley

Image source: goddess.women

#18 Adriana Lima

Image source:  goddess.women

#19 Natalie Portman

Image source: goddess.women

#20 Sandra Bullock

Image source: goddess.women

#21 Angelina Jolie

Image source: goddess.women

#22 Angelina Jolie

Image source: goddess.women

#23 Cindy Kimberly

Image source: goddess.women

#24 Adele

Image source: goddess.women

#25 Salma Hayek

Image source: goddess.women

#26 Miranda Kerr

Image source: goddess.women

#27 Dakota Johnson And Jamie Dornan

Image source: goddess.women

#28 Nicole Kidman And Tom Cruise

Image source: goddess.women

#29 Vanessa Paradis

Image source: goddess.women

#30 Monica Bellucci

Image source: goddess.women

