“Flying On A Tight Schedule”: 30 Risky Things That People Refuse To Do Anymore

I’m usually of the opinion that I would rather regret the things I did do rather than the things I didn’t. Moving halfway across the world for love? Let’s try it! Spontaneously getting a piercing just because it sounds like fun? Sure! But it’s still important to weigh the risks versus the rewards before making a decision, because being saddled with regrets certainly doesn’t sound like fun.
People have recently been discussing some of the things in life that just aren’t worth the risks that come along with them anymore, so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts below. From trying extreme sports to starting a family, enjoy scrolling through these potentially dangerous activities, and be sure to upvote the things you’re not willing to try either!
#1
Working yourself to death. Work on seperating your work life and normal life. When I leave work, I don’t check emails, text/call about work, nothing.
Image source: chichilover, cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
Road Rage. Just not worth responding to anything while driving. Ignore them and stay away. Make no gestures and just ignore them.
Image source: Robby777777, Sherman Trotz/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
Climbing Mount Everest. Too many people have done it and planted a cr*ppy flag up there that it looks like a beach coast covered in trash.
Image source: WorstLuckChuck, Prabin Sunar/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
Having children. The money, time, effort, energy it requires for the rest of your life. No time for yourself and your own aspirations.
It’s just not worth it. Plus, we could use some reduction in terms of world population.
Image source: Upstairs-Corgi-640, Germán TR/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
Answering the door when someone unexpected rings the doorbell. It’s always a salesman. I don’t need solar, pest control, meat, a hard water treatment system, satellite TV, or any other damn thing they’re selling, and I have no interest in dealing with them not taking No for an answer. Get off my lawn.
Image source: TheRealOcsiban, Alexa LaSpisa/Flickr (not the actual photo)
#6
Drinking and driving. Never was but especially not anymore. Get an Uber people.
Image source: uvaspina1, energepic.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
Consumerism, save your money and think about your future.
Image source: Xero_Daymo, Tim Douglas/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
Dating. While I could make this a whole rant and get all the “You’re just dating the wrong type of people” comments… let’s just make it easy.
There are enough people that are selfish, entitled, and deluded enough to where it isn’t worth the trouble.
Image source: TheTrueGoldenboy, Tirachard Kumtanom/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
Going in a homemade billionaire submarine.
Image source: FewTrainer4636, oceangate (not the actual photo)
#10
Answering a call not in your contacts.
Bridgebrain:
Ugh yes. And that you can’t even trust the “legitimate” types of calls now. Scams dressed up as surveys, calls that just hang up because they’re checking if you exist, even wrong numbers could be someone trying to record your voice to make an AI model to call family and pretend to be you.
I set my voicemail message to say that I screen all calls now due to spam, and it barely helps.
Image source: anon, Christina Morillo/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
Just got rid of our Harley.
We loved to ride, but we don’t live in a very large town, and I can count at least ten people who have been killed in bike vs car accidents this year. We had two people die in the same spot a week apart. I became convinced that if we got back on our bike something bad would happen. My wife told me to wait on getting rid of it because perhaps I was being paranoid and it would be best to think it over. Two weeks later we came up on an accident where a guy on a bike at a stop sign had been rear ended by a car. It had just happened, he was lying on the ground and appeared to be “ok”. His bike was just like ours, only black while ours was white. After that, my wife gave me the go ahead to get rid of ours.
There are just too many distractions for drivers now a days for me to ever feel safe on a bike again. Hell, I have nearly pulled out in front of a bike myself. The problem is, if you are sitting in your car and you see a bike approaching, if you hold up your thumb, the person and the bike will disappear behind it. Now couple that with the phone, or the Bluetooth, or the radio, or whatever… It’s no longer a matter of if someone will be in an accident on their bike, but a matter of when.
I live a VERY nice life, my wife and I enjoy everything we do, no sense in wasting any of it in a hospital bed if I can avoid it.
Image source: unchainedcouple, Javier Aguilera/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Unprotected sex. Kids are f*****g expensive.
Image source: Mioraecian, Roberto Nickson/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Serious crimes….w/ DNA, smartphones & cctvs around, you’re bound to get caught someday.
Image source: GamerGirl-07, cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
Salvaging furniture from the curb. Thank you, bedbugs.
Image source: tritium_awesome, cleverclever/Flickr (not the actual photo)
#15
Moving to a bigger city, rent will eat you alive.
Image source: baadbarbie69, Helena Lopes/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
Any “hard” d***s. I’ve done almost all of them and had a bunch of fun but I wouldn’t touch anything today. Fentanyl is turning up in everything and it’s just too dangerous now.
Image source: BuffaloInCahoots, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
Discussing any remotely controversial topics in the workplace.
Image source: ZacharyTaylorORR, Christina Morillo/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
Back in 2010 when it was mostly eBay at its height, I used to sell a ton of electronics to buy the newest model (iPhone, game consoles, laptops). did a few sales on facebook around 2013. Nowadays there’s way too many sites, scams, s****y buyers trying to talk you down on price, I don’t ever feel like it’s worth the hassle.
Image source: thenorussian, Andrew Neel/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
Having children while having anxiety/depression – there’s no community/village structure to raise them in, schools are failing in the US, cost of living just keeps increasing. The guidelines for raising kids and being a gentle parent have changed so much since I’ve grown – I don’t even know where to start. Everything is frowned upon – “a fed baby is a happy baby but don’t you dare use formula, red dye #40, only buy organic, is that processed?!”.
I’ve come to acknowledge if I want any chance at retirement, we have to be child free.
Image source: Somanycatsinhere, Andre Moura/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Fast food. It isn’t fast anymore. Last time I went to taco bell I didn’t even get my food before I had to go back to work because I only get 30 minutes for lunch.
Image source: M54dot5, Marco Fischer/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
State lotteries. It’s a tax for poor people.
Image source: CherryManhattan, Peaton Hugo/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
Giving out your phone number. People can find out a lot of your info.
Image source: brain_fog_expert, ira dulger/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
Cryptocurrency.
Image source: bhalseyvt02, Crypto Crow/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
Flying on a tight schedule. The airlines are not functioning well anymore… I think COVID really damaged air travel.
Image source: BobEvansBirthdayClub, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
Going after stability when the whole system has been built to make everyone disposable.
Image source: jayzeeinthehouse, Serkan Göktay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
Casual sex.
Image source: ZenoSalts, Monica Silvestre/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
Chanel, most luxury items… multiple price increases each year over multiple years….
Image source: wampey, Avan Wathman/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
Variable rate mortgages.
Image source: DeadlyToeFunk, Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
Going into the woods/nature in the Northeast US or Eastern Canada. The tick population and Lyme disease have perpetually increased over the past 20 years and it has really ruined the outdoors.
Image source: MagicReveler, Erik Karits/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
Getting a wife and kids in your 20’s.
It’s not like the old times where marriage would be solid, right now one of the two doesn’t like the color of the sheets and they are on their way to divorce.
It’s simply not worth anymore!
Image source: Financial_Ocelot_256, Vidal Balielo Jr./Pexels (not the actual photo)
