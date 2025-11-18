This Photographer Is Shooting “Déjà Vu” In Japan (12 Pics)

Masaki Iwabuchi is a Japanese designer and artist. His work explores novel ways of perceiving the world through photography. He calls it Speculative Photography, which challenges our assumptions and makes us think.

“Where does the Déjà vu feeling come from?” His project “Accuracy of Déjà vu” started with his personal question.

Scroll down to see some of the Déjà vu pictures in Japan. Have you had a similar experience in your neighborhood? Please share in the comments!

“Sometimes, I feel like I’ve seen a place I have visited before. Buildings, people, angles, vibes, or something else trigger it. When I had this feeling in Tokyo and Osaka, which are representative cities of the East and West of Japan, I tried to record what made me feel that way. It is my thought experiment to confirm the accuracy of my Déjà vu. Also, it is an attempt to seek out something unique in these cities.” Masaki mentions his motivation.

More info: masaki.vision

#1 Tsutenkaku Tower (Osaka) – Tokyo Tower (Tokyo)

#2 Dotonbori (Osaka) – Akihabara (Tokyo)

#3 Universal Studios Japan (Osaka) – Tokyo Disney Land (Tokyo)

#4 Nipponbashi Station (Osaka) – Nihombashi Station (Tokyo)

#5 Midosuji Street (Osaka) – Hisago Street (Tokyo)

#6 Kyobashi (Osaka) – Asakusabashi (Tokyo)

#7 Namba (Osaka) – Harajuku (Tokyo)

#8 Higobashi (Osaka) – Ueno (Tokyo)

#9 Abeno (Osaka) – Shiodome (Tokyo)

#10 Tsuruhashi Station (Osaka) – Asakusabashi Station (Tokyo)

#11 Kyobashi Station (Osaka) – Kanda Station (Tokyo)

#12 Umeda (Osaka) – Roppongi (Tokyo)

