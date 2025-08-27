20 Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunction Moments Fans Can’t Unsee

Celebrities, they’re just like us! Everyone’s had a wardrobe fail at some point, whether it’s a stained shirt, a ripped hem, or even an accidental nip slip. And no one is immune to these cringeworthy moments, not even celebrities.
For them, however, the stakes are higher. With cameras flashing and fans watching every move, a fashion mishap can spiral into a headline-making event.
Despite having teams to perfect every look, a single slip during a red carpet appearance, concert, or live broadcast can cause major chaos.
From accidental flashes to red carpet slip-ups, we’re diving into how Hollywood’s biggest names handled these fashion disasters.
#1 Jennifer Lopez’s Mid-Performance Bodysuit Snag
Even J.Lo isn’t immune to a wardrobe malfunction, not even on her birthday. During her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour stop in Warsaw on July 25, the 56-year-old superstar was in the middle of thanking fans when her glittery skirt suddenly fell to the stage.
The mishap didn’t slow her down. After trying to hold it up with little success, Lopez beamed and quipped, “I’m out here in my underwear, that’s gonna be everywhere,” then kept right on performing.
One of her dancers quickly jumped in to help reattach the skirt. Later in the show, Lopez doubled down on the humor, telling the crowd, “I’m glad that they reinforced that costume. And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”
She even tossed the skirt into the audience for good measure. The tour’s international leg wrapped up on August 12 in Sardinia (per People).
#2 Beyoncé’s Chaps Slip On Pop On Tour
Leave it to Queen Bey to keep her cool when fashion betrays her.
During the kickoff of her Cowboy Carter tour in London on June 5, 2025, Beyoncé was mid-performance of “I’m That Girl” when her chaps slipped right off her legs as she lifted her foot.
Instead of missing a beat, she casually bent down, yanked them back up, and carried on with the show. One of her dancers discreetly helped secure the outfit while she continued singing like nothing happened.
The “Single Ladies” icon shrugged it off without flinching (per People).
#3 Katy Perry’s Live TV Slip During “Idol”
Katy Perry knows how to turn a wardrobe disaster into a punchline. During an American Idol Season 22 episode on April 15, 2024, the pop star’s top broke on live television moments after a contestant’s emotional performance.
Right after Roman Collins delivered his rendition of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” Perry was seen gripping her top as it nearly slipped off.
She quickly ducked behind the judges’ table and quipped, “That song broke my top off. I guess it is a woman’s world.”
Judge Luke Bryan came to the rescue, and her outfit was fixed just in time for the Top 14 reveal. Later, Perry told E! News, “It seems like every season something falls off, breaks, tears, and the people love it, so give the people what they want.”
After leaving the show that season, she joked she had nothing to lose “besides [her] top.”
#4 Sza’s Ama Pastie Flash
SZA nearly had a fashion fiasco at the 2025 American Music Awards, but she handled it with total grace.
Wearing a daring Ellie Misner corset top and curve-hugging skirt, the “Snooze” singer faced a close call while accepting the award for Favorite Female R&B Artist.
She struggled to climb the stairs at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, needing assistance from two people to reach the stage.
As she jumped the last few steps, her top almost slipped, but thanks to a pair of sparkly pasties, no accidental reveal occurred.
SZA delivered her speech, cool and composed. Later, she reposted a video of the near miss on her Instagram story with the caption, “Lmaooo a slippery slope” (via Daily Mail).
#5 Double Trouble For Kate Hudson At ‘Running Point’ Screening
Kate Hudson’s glam look didn’t hold up for long at her March 2025 screening of Running Point; her dress nearly fell apart not once, but twice during the event at The Paley Center for Media in New York City.
Thankfully, co-stars Brenda Song and Justin Theroux had her back. Hudson laughed through the mishap while Theroux, who plays her brother on the show, helped fix her dress.
At one point, she cracked, “You didn’t expect this!” to which Theroux replied, “It’s a car accident back here.” Hudson fired back, “I did this on purpose.”
But the chaos wasn’t over. Just 30 minutes later, her outfit malfunctioned again, and Theroux once more swooped in to assist (per Entertainment Weekly).
#6 Tiffany Stratton Wardrobe Malfunction In The Ring
WWE and wardrobe mishaps go hand in hand, and Tiffany Stratton experienced another one during her SmackDown match on February 21, 2025, against Candice LeRae. Mid-move in the corner of the ring, the Women’s Champion’s top suddenly slipped off.
The broadcast quickly cut to a black screen, leaving fans with only speculation. It marked Stratton’s second on-air wardrobe fail. Her outfit had torn during a previous match in May 2024, forcing her to cover up mid-fight.
Despite the interruption, Stratton kept her cool and still secured a win over LeRae. The night didn’t end there, though: she was ambushed post-match by Nia Jax (per The Sun UK).
#7 Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl Finale Flash
Few pop culture moments are as infamous as Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl halftime show in 2004.
During her performance with Justin Timberlake, the “That’s The Way Love Goes” singer faced a career-altering wardrobe malfunction when Timberlake tore off part of her outfit, briefly exposing her chest.
The backlash was swift and intense. Tabloids erupted, the media frenzy spiraled, and Jackson remained mostly silent on the matter until her 2006 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
In 2021, the documentary Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson explored the ripple effects of the incident on both her career and broader pop culture (per Today).
Jackson later reflected on the ordeal in a 2022 cover interview with Allure, crediting her faith and family for helping her persevere. She admitted, “It’s tough for me to talk about that time.”
#8 Justin Timberlake Wardrobe Malfunction Revisit
Justin Timberlake had a throwback of his own in December 2024 when a wardrobe mishap grabbed fans’ attention at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Nearly 20 years after the Super Bowl incident, the “Sexy Back” singer found himself at the center of another NSFW moment.
While performing “Mirrors” in a tight harness and fitted t-shirt, Timberlake tried to adjust his shirt to cover an apparent bulge, but the effort didn’t work. An audience member’s TikTok of the moment went viral fast.
Social media lit up with reactions and memes, including one cheeky comment: “I think you saw Justin’s Timber” (per New York Post).
#9 Lainey Wilson’s Wardrobe Malfunction At A Festival
Lainey Wilson didn’t let a ripped pair of pants kill the vibe at Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival in July 2024. The country star and Yellowstone actress laughed off the mishap after her pants split mid-performance.
“Y’all just about got a real show,” she joked to the crowd, adding later, “I’m glad it was y’all that I split my pants wide open in front of. You can’t make that up! I’d have never known had my people back here not seen it” (per USA Today).
She later posted a video to Instagram, jokingly showing herself squatting with the caption, “Adding this into my routine before a show so my britches don’t rip like they did last night at Faster Horses.”
#10 Miley Cyrus’ Wardrobe Malfunction On New Year’s Eve
Miley Cyrus rang in 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction and turned it into a moment. During her NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the “Flowers” singer lost her top mid-performance but didn’t miss a beat.
The slip happened as she transitioned from “We Can’t Stop” to “Party in the U.S.A.” Wearing a silver outfit, she held her top in place while singing, then dashed backstage and returned by the chorus in a red blazer.
Ever the pro, Cyrus cracked, “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now. I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”
The Miami-based special aired live on NBC and streamed on Peacock before a fully vaccinated crowd (per People).
#11 Charlotte Flair’s Wardrobe Malfunction At Wrestlemania 38
Charlotte Flair had a close call in the ring during WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. Facing off against former UFC champ Ronda Rousey, Flair secured a win with a well-timed kick but not without a brief wardrobe malfunction.
The slip exposed more than intended, prompting the broadcast to cut to black. Fans had mixed reactions to the match outcome, but Flair addressed it with pride.
“No one went after her, so everyone should be proud of what we’ve accomplished here and the buzz we’ve created and the women’s evolution and being able to main-event pay-per-views, Raw and SmackDown” (per The Sun UK).
#12 Rhea Ripley’s Wardrobe Malfunction At Wwe Live Event
WWE star Rhea Ripley nearly had a wardrobe fail during a live Street Fight against Liv Morgan in Dortmund, Germany, in March 2025. The Australian wrestler ripped her bra mid-match and quickly adjusted her top before things got out of hand.
Though the moment raised eyebrows, Ripley managed to avoid full exposure. Footage later showed her exiting the ring while subtly fixing her gear.
She addressed the close call on X, joking, “My @ArcherOfInfamy shirt said ‘you ain’t gonna see my terror twins’” (via Ring Side News).
#13 Jaida Parker’s Wardrobe Malfunction During Nxt Women’s North American Championship
Jaida Parker had a tough night in the ring during a February 2025 episode of NXT. Competing in a triple threat match against Karmen Petrovic and Kelani Jordan for a shot at the NXT Women’s North American Championship, she ended up in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
During the brutal bout, Parker’s tights ripped mid-tackle, briefly exposing more than intended. Though she didn’t win the match, the incident quickly went viral, with fans on Reddit debating whether she had gone commando (per WWF Old School).
#14 Doja Cat’s Wardrobe Malfunction At Paris Fashion Week
Doja Cat turned heads during her performance at the Balmain show in Paris in September 2021, not just for her outfit.
The “Say So” singer rocked a barely-there crystal bralette that slipped mid-performance, leading to a quick nip-slip.
Despite the momentary flash, she powered through without missing a beat and energized the crowd with her set (per Daily Mail).
#15 Harry Styles’ Wardrobe Malfunction On Festival Stage
Harry Styles handled a wardrobe mishap in true Harry fashion during a January 2023 Love on Tour show in Inglewood, California.
While performing “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” the singer split his tan leather trousers at the crotch after kneeling mid-song.
Unfazed, Styles reached for a rainbow Pride flag gifted by a fan, tied it around his waist to cover the tear, and carried on like nothing had happened (per People).
#16 Cardi B’s Wardrobe Malfunction During Arena Gig
Cardi B didn’t let a ripped jumpsuit derail her Bonnaroo set in June 2019. Mid-performance, the back of her multicolored beaded outfit tore, so she paused briefly and then left the stage.
Moments later, she returned in a white bathrobe and kept the energy high. “We gonna keep it moving, baby. We gonna keep it sexy,” she told the crowd (per CNN). It’s safe to say, we like it like that!
#17 Taylor Swift Mic Pack Wardrobe Malfunction In Miami
Even Taylor Swift isn’t immune to an onstage wardrobe hiccup. During an October 2024 Eras Tour show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the pop star ran into trouble with her mic pack mid-performance.
While singing “But Daddy I Love Him,” Swift was seen fumbling with the back of her dress before motioning for assistance.
Two backup dancers quickly unzipped her dress, adjusted the pack, and zipped her back up just in time for the chorus (per Parade).
#18 Maren Morris’ Wardrobe Malfunction Center-Stage
Maren Morris had an unforgettable moment onstage at Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic in Camden, New Jersey, in 2024. The country star wore a denim maxi skirt with a dangerously high thigh slit, and it didn’t take long for things to go south.
During her performance, the skirt shifted and exposed more than intended, sparking viral footage and online chatter about whether she was wearing underwear.
Rather than hide from the moment, the “Craving You” singer leaned into the humor with a TikTok set to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” captioned, “I think I’ll frame the skirt.”
In the comments, Morris added, “Like, I’ve given birth. Nothing embarrasses me anymore” (per People).
#19 Bad Bunny’s Wardrobe Malfunction During Concert
Bad Bunny found himself in an awkward moment during the final stop of his Most Wanted Tour in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in June 2024.
While performing “PERRO NEGRO,” one of his backup dancer’s tights got snagged in the crotch of his embellished drawstring shorts.
The mishap happened mid-song, but the pair handled it with ease. The dancer quickly ripped the fabric free as other performers playfully posed in front of the reggaeton star to cover him up (per People).
#20 Pokimane’s Wardrobe Malfunction On Stream
Twitch star Imane Anys, better known as Pokimane, had an unexpected on-stream mishap on November 15, 2022.
After briefly stepping away from her computer during a livestream, she returned to find that her shirt had slipped slightly open, revealing part of her chest.
She quickly ended the stream but resumed it shortly after without mentioning the incident. Though the VOD and clips were swiftly removed, Reddit users were fast to share the footage (per IGN).
