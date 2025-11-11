“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

It’s no secret that the housing market is currently in shambles. Many Millennials and Gen Zers are abandoning hope of ever owning a home, meanwhile the ultra-wealthy seem to keep snatching up properties as if they’re collectables. And even if you manage to find plenty of home listings in your area, you might quickly realize that none of them are places you would ever be interested in inhabiting.

We took a trip to the Nightmare On Zillow Street Facebook group and compiled a list of their most amusing photos below. From toilets that have fish tanks attached to living rooms with disco lights poles for dancing, these homes certainly aren’t lacking in creativity. We hope you’ll enjoy this virtual house tour, and be sure to upvote the homes that catch your eye!

#1 Holy Hell

Image source: Mandi Miller Martinez

#2 Guys This House Is A Wild Ride

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Taysha Tutt

#3 Toured A House With My Fiancé Today Where The Foundation Was Clearly Not Great (You Could See The Floor Was Slanted In Some Rooms). We Got To The “Basement” And Found This

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Allison Druckemiller

#4 It’s My In Laws House And Yes, That Is Carpet Around A Sunken Bathtub

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Thoma Sarah

#5 Felt Like It Belonged Here

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Carly Wilson

#6 I’ll Just Leave This Right Here

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Robin Isabella

#7 Metallica

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Josh Shaw

#8 Don’t Worry, The Window Will Stop Your Fall

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Jeffrey Janusch

#9 I Found One!!! Poles Included

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Nicholas Yanes

#10 I Thought I Had Seen It All… But I Stand Corrected

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Liv Robinson

#11 There’s Actually A Lot I Love About The House And Property … But This Gives New Meaning To The Phrase Porcelain Throne

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Danielle Marie

#12 This House Came On The Market In My Hometown And My Husband And I Knew We Were Going To Buy It Regardless Of What It Looked Like On The Inside

We absolutely adore it and see it for everything it will be when we’re done with it. However, we are enjoying the unique designs that are currently in it lol

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Kayla Kaminski

#13 Cullman, Alabama— This Is A Local Landmark Know As “The Castle”. It’s Located On The Beautiful Waters Of Smith Lake. This Private Residence Is Quite An Interesting Anomaly

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Michael Feder

#14 This Is Just Horrifying

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Gage Wiebe

#15 At First Glance $1000/Month Looks Like A Heck Of A Deal In A City Where Rents Go For Much Higher

Until you realize it’s just a bedroom and you have to babysit the landlord’s kids and clean their house!! You’re paying them $1000/month to be their live-in nanny! Sacré bleu!!!

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Estelle Matheson

#16 But Why?

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Jenna Booth

#17 Why?

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Susannah Winfield

#18 What In The Skittles?

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Maddy Casey

#19 Hm

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Bridget Murphy

#20 Photo Taken By Me Yesterday In A House In Everett, Wa. Amber Is Only 5’10”

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Heather Fischer

#21 In All Of My Home Searching, I Have Yet To Come Across Anything That I Would Consider A True “Nightmare”, But This Bathroom Does It For Me

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Brittany Owens

#22 Convenience

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Todd Harkleroad

#23 This Exists And It Is Awful

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Krissy Aldrich

#24 Welcome Home

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Jeffrey Chan

#25 Excuse My Screenshot But This Came From A Friend Who Went To Look At A House Recently. Can’t Decide If This Is A Nightmare Or Pretty Cool. Aquarium Toilet Tank

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Melanie Lynn Robinette

#26 Something Terrifying Definitely Happened Here LOL

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Carolyn Cuesta

#27 Umm

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Parthena Bowman

#28 Honestly It’s A Nice House And The Price Is Average For The Area But The Bathroom Walls Give Me Anxiety

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Bobbie Bomber

#29 Looking At A Property Today. Found This In One Of The Outbuildings

We all can make an educated guess as to what the purpose was here. It’s an incredibly bizarre find and a terribly sad reality. I spent a little bit of time investigating and taking pictures, but came across enough evidence to convince me that it hasn’t been used for it’s intended function since sometime in 2009. Beyond that, most everything else has been cleared out.

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Phillip C Martin

#30 Prepper 101: The Most Important Thing Is To Be Organized

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Sandra Loomans

#31 Hm

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Christina Derrig

#32 So Late 60s

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Jacob Walker

#33 It Looks Like A College Party House For Sure

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Natalie Ramirez

#34 Seller Asks You To Keep An Open Mind

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Christopher Troy

#35 Wife And I Looked At House Today, I Opened The Door To What I Thought Was An Under Stairs Closet Or Stairs To The Basement. It Appears To Be Half Of A Half Bath…would This Be A 1/4 Bath??

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Bill Schnefel

#36 Does The Horse Come With The House…i Kinda Like It

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Hellen Sisneros

#37 I Think Whoever Owns This Has A Very Specific Line Of Work

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Jennifer Lynn

#38 Saw This Today Near My Home… What Is The Point? Is This A Bed For Flat Stanley? Hoping It’s Just The Angle But I’m Not So Sure

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Kate Rogers

#39 This House Is Empty Except For A Large Collection Of Dolls….yeah Not Creepy At All

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Stephanie Walrath Shultz

#40 Let’s Talk About This Bathroom Design

This is in my neighborhood, and many of the houses had this bathroom where you walk up steps (to our right), past the soaking tub, to the shower above the tub.

Seriously, who in his/her mind thought this was a good idea?

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Bekah Hoover Timmons

#41 This Looks Like A Final Destination Scene

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Hollie Murphy

#42 Yuck!

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Melissa Hughes Rich

#43 “Beautifully Renovated Ranch”

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Michelle Fink-Donnelly

#44 I Haven’t Decided If I Like This Or Not And Would Like Y’all’s Opinion On The Matter Please

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Ryan Cota

#45 Although This “Rustic Cabin” Does Not Have A Bathroom, Do Not Worry, As The Purchase Price Includes A Complete Set Of Plastic Holding Vessels

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Chad Leinenkugels Breweriana Picker

#46 Zebra House

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Rebecca McCrory

#47 Can Someone Please Explain To Me What Exactly Is Going On In This Basement?

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Erin Price

#48 This House Was A Shock To Everyone When It Sold

It was not really safe to live in. We all thought it was going to be torn down. But the new owners had a plan. He doubled his money after paying what most people would not.

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Siu Ling AK

#49 A Realtor Friend Just Posted This On His Wall. Yes, Those Are Beehives

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Frank Vincent

#50 It Would Be More Effective At The Bottom Of Basement Stairs

“This Exists And It Is Awful”: 50 Zillow Listings So Bad, They Look Fake

Image source: Robert Keys

