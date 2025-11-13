Geamana Lake: Amalgam Of Lively Colors That Flood A Dead Land

Once flourishing and populated place, Geamana village is now flooded by the poisonous waters of a lake that only allows life when it comes from colors. The sterile from the copper mines in the Rosia Poieni, Romania, quarry took a hold of the entire domain, and now, like a possessive landlord, it forbids the overstay of curious intruders.

Admired, but feared, the Geamana lake emanates power, but also a mystery, through its vibrant colors of the poisonous waters that hide people’s home, the church and the history of an entire village.

More info: placessuffering.com

