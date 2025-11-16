Hey Pandas, What Is Your Disability? (Closed)

You have to make it your strength!
#1
I have ADHD and OCD
#2
Adhd, Depression, Anxiety, and autism for mental ones
For physical I have eczema so bad if I don’t put lotion on my skin makes it so I cant move it hurts so much, I’m prone to skin infections a lot. I’m hyper flexible which sounds great until you’ve sprained your ankled enough that you are constantly worried when you take a walk. And the fact the scars from my eczema hurt in the cold.
#3
I am severely sight impaired. Although I do have some eyesight, here in the United States I am considered blind by law.
#4
Endometriosis, Chronic fatigue syndrome, asthma and NAFLD.
Sadly the spanish government believes that endo and cfs do not cause disabilities so legally its going to be very difficult to get my certificate. Even if i have a belgian certificate of 66+% disability.
#5
OCD. It’s pretty severe and I’ve seen psychologists and am currently getting some tips to help me
#6
I have ADHD, which effects every aspect of my life. I get overwhelmed, anxious, depressed and have trouble processing things. What I never knew until recently, was the condition is also why I’m always late, can’t make decisions, have boundary issues, struggle with overthinking, have difficulty maintaining relationships… along with crazy mood swings and other symptoms that have always made me feel like a loser in sooo many areas. Turns out, it’s not me, it’s a condition. Would have been nice to know all this before middle age. 😣
#7
I have bi polar disorder one and two. With major depression disorder. Every single day is a struggle. It started after I found my son unresponsive at 15 days old. SIDS. I now work non stop at a store 2 miles from me as a seafood manager. I love my job, I love my kids. Some days I cry alot. I cry at work. I cry picking my remaining kids up. But I do it for them and for myself. I will never nurse again. But I will always be a mommy. I see bright sides and days. I see darkness and death. But with coucling and meds. I’m doing better than I ever thought I could be. My point is….if your struggling… open up. It never gets better but it hurts less. And also we love you. The board panda community rocks.
#8
ADHD
Bipolar 🤪
Being hot AF 💅
#9
Stroke Survivor, Complex Migraine, Fibromyalgia, Endometriosis, Complex PTSD, Panic Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder, and currently ruling out others.
#10
I have intense insomnia and ADHD, a lil ptsd, and some social anxiety.
#11
I am losing my hearing
#12
I have generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and I’m not sure that this counts but trichotillomania which means I compulsively pull my hair out.
I suspect that I *might* have chronic dizziness but not really sure
#13
I have depression, anxiety, PTSD, fibromyalgia and something called circular vomiting syndrome which is as fun as it sounds. Basically every couple of weeks for no reason I get a fever and almost constant vomiting for a few days. Hoping maybe an upper endoscopy can give me some more insight.
#14
I’m totally addicted to my cat! Fur real!
