Hey Pandas, Let’s Play Two Truths And A Lie (Closed)

I’m guessing most of you know how to play this game but if you don’t ,it works like this. You tell three statements about yourself , two of those statements are a truth and one of those is a lie. You try to trick others with thinking that one of the facts is a lie when it isn’t or you try to see if you can find others people’s lies. I wanna learn cool things about you pandas so have fun.
#1
i’ve trespassed on military property, my dad is a senior master sergeant, and my mom is a published author
#2
1. I have illegally disposed of human remains
2. I enjoy listening to pop music
3. My favorite color is blue
#3
1) I’ve watched the Harry Potter movies more times than I’ve read the books
2) I’m bad at math but good at science
3) My favorite colors are red and purple
#4
1. I’ve only traveled out of the country one time
2. I knocked out someones front teeth by accident
3. I got in the school play first try in middle school
#5
1; I’m super jumpy and easily startled
2; I’m listening to Taylor swift right now
3; I’ve given two people lectures about how I personally relate to salal (the plant not the bank)
#6
1: i love horror
2: i’m good at swimming
3: my favorite genre of books is ✨contemperary✨
#7
1. I’m 5 feet tall, although my driver’s liscence and passport say I’m 5″1′.
2. I currently have 5 insturments in my room, 2 cellos, 2 guitars (3 and 6 string), and an electric keyboard.
3. I have a near photographic memory, and can recall images of things I have seen with perfect clarity.
#8
1. I can line dance
2. I had my photo taken naked
3. I met The Queen
#9
1. I watched Frozen for the first time when I was 17.
2. I have 9 siblings.
3. I play the pedal harp.
Total homeschool rizz here.🤣
#10
Ok, my turn:
1. I was born during a big snowstorm.
2. I have accidentally joined a server in a game reserved for e-sports unknowingly, and came very close to winning.
3. I have released a few chaotic mods for my favorite games.
#11
1. I used to work in an office with a radiation symbol on the door.
2. I once saw Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston at a Denny’s
3. My favourite colour is black.
