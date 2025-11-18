Hey Pandas, Let’s Play Two Truths And A Lie (Closed)

by

I’m guessing most of you know how to play this game but if you don’t ,it works like this. You tell three statements about yourself , two of those statements are a truth and one of those is a lie. You try to trick others with thinking that one of the facts is a lie when it isn’t or you try to see if you can find others people’s lies. I wanna learn cool things about you pandas so have fun.

#1

i’ve trespassed on military property, my dad is a senior master sergeant, and my mom is a published author

#2

1. I have illegally disposed of human remains

2. I enjoy listening to pop music

3. My favorite color is blue

#3

1) I’ve watched the Harry Potter movies more times than I’ve read the books
2) I’m bad at math but good at science
3) My favorite colors are red and purple

#4

1. I’ve only traveled out of the country one time
2. I knocked out someones front teeth by accident
3. I got in the school play first try in middle school

#5

1; I’m super jumpy and easily startled

2; I’m listening to Taylor swift right now

3; I’ve given two people lectures about how I personally relate to salal (the plant not the bank)

#6

1: i love horror
2: i’m good at swimming
3: my favorite genre of books is ✨contemperary✨

#7

1. I’m 5 feet tall, although my driver’s liscence and passport say I’m 5″1′.
2. I currently have 5 insturments in my room, 2 cellos, 2 guitars (3 and 6 string), and an electric keyboard.
3. I have a near photographic memory, and can recall images of things I have seen with perfect clarity.

#8

1. I can line dance
2. I had my photo taken naked
3. I met The Queen

#9

1. I watched Frozen for the first time when I was 17.

2. I have 9 siblings.

3. I play the pedal harp.

Total homeschool rizz here.🤣

#10

Ok, my turn:

1. I was born during a big snowstorm.
2. I have accidentally joined a server in a game reserved for e-sports unknowingly, and came very close to winning.
3. I have released a few chaotic mods for my favorite games.

#11

1. I used to work in an office with a radiation symbol on the door.
2. I once saw Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston at a Denny’s
3. My favourite colour is black.

