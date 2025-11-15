‘Right In The Fedora’ Entitled Guy Gets Destroyed By This Woman

There’s nothing truly nice about a nice guy. If you have met one, you know it. Often predators in disguise, these dudes think they’re somehow entitled to a woman’s affection for being kind. You can meet them anywhere: work, university, your friends’ circle and you name it, which makes it even more disturbing and creepy.
But this woman who recently got bombarded with texts by one entitled nice guy wasn’t going to put up with it. On the contrary, after receiving a series of weird messages at 1AM at night demanding that she go on a date, and accusing her of “playing hard to get,” she had a whole lot to tell him.
Scroll down below to the master move in putting a creep in his place right below, and be sure to share your thoughts on incidents like this in the comments.
Turns out it was an entitled ‘nice guy’ and he was not leaving the chat that easy
The paradox of the term “nice guy” is that indeed, there are many nice dudes out there. Dr. Robert Glover, a psychologist and expert in nice guy syndrome, describes this type of guy as a male who puts other people’s needs before his own, avoids any confrontations, partakes in doing favors, gives out emotional support, does his best to stay out of any trouble, and genuinely acts nice towards others.
Finally, the woman was pressured to respond and she said she’s not interested
The nice guy idea is basically an opposite to another popular men’s archetype known as “bad boy” or “jerk.” The negative part about something so seemingly positive like a nice guy is that by expressing their affectionate, generous, helpful, understanding behaviors, he will come across as more attractive, sexually appealing than other men. To put it bluntly, a nice guy believes he deserves a reward, which is a woman’s romantic or sexual interest in him.
Disturbingly, the nice guy didn’t take no for an answer
The problem of being a nice guy is that the person doesn’t come across as nice to a woman at all. With a lifetime of frustration, nice guys tend to be really angry deep inside. Moreover, they often have difficulty setting boundaries, especially when it comes to sexual compulsiveness.
After constant pressure, the woman had had enough and laid it all out loud and clear in the message
It’s also no secret that nice guys can be really passive-aggressive and manipulative as seen in this particular case. They also repeat the annoying behaviors making them ever less likeable. No wonder nice guys often get rejected by women, which makes them feel overlooked, mistreated and abandoned.
And two more things before she blocked the creep…
The worst part is that nice guys don’t take no for an answer, which immediately turns them into sexual predators. One basic fundamental rule of any communication with another person is respecting their decision, whatever it may be. No means NO, and that’s the end of the story.
This is what people commented on this whole incident
