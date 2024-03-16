Jonathan Banks’ Best TV Show Roles Before Constellation, Ranked

With over four decades in his acting career, Jonathan Banks’ versatility has seen him take on several TV show roles. Over the years, Banks has earned a reputation for playing sinister or villainous characters. Arguably, Jonathan Banks is one of his generation’s most talented character actors. Surprisingly, Jonathan Banks still considers himself lucky to have succeeded as an actor.
Although he often tries to downplay his acting talents, Jonathan Banks has played several memorable characters in film and television. In his latest TV role, Banks plays two characters from different universes, Henry Caldera and Bud Caldera, in the Apple TV+ psychological thriller Constellation. With the series’ approval ratings well above average, here is a ranking of Jonathan Banks’ best TV roles of his career.
5. Fired Up
Jonathan Banks joined the main cast of the NBC sitcom Fired Up from season 1. As part of the four-person main cast, Banks was cast as Guy Mann. His character owned the restaurant Clockwork, located below Terry Reynolds (Leah Remini) and her brother’s, Danny Reynolds (Mark Feuerstein), New York City apartment. Guy Mann had a huge crush on Gwen Leonard (Sharon Lawrence), whom he adamantly pursued. Fired Up enjoyed high ratings after its premiere on April 10, 1997. However, after NBC changed its time slot, its rating dropped. With 5 unaired episodes, NBC canceled the show after its last aired episode on February 9, 1998. Jonathan Banks appeared in all of the show’s episodes as one of its series regulars.
4. Community
Jonathan Banks joined the sitcom drama Community as Professor Buzz Hickey. His character appeared in 2014 as a Criminology professor at Greendale Community College. Before becoming a professor, Buzz Hickey served in the military and was a police detective. His last appearance was in Community season 5. Although the character’s exit wasn’t explained in the show, it is hinted at in a season 6 episode (“Basic E-mail Security”). In a hacked E-mail, the subject read “Buzz Hickey Memorial Services.” Ultimately, this signifies that Banks’ character was either killed off or now owns a funeral home business. Although Jonathan Banks had a short time in the Community, his performance was memorable.
3. Wiseguy
In his first four years in television, Jonathan Banks only made guest appearances in single episodes. His first recurring role was as Dutch Schultz in The Gangster Chronicles (1981). However, six years later, he landed his first major television role as Frank McPike. The character is one of Jonathan Banks’ top TV show roles. In the CBS crime drama Wiseguy, Banks” character was a Senior Agent and Vincent Michael “Vinnie” Terranova’s (Ken Wahl) superior officer at the fictional OCB (Organized Crime Bureau) FBI division. With the series centered on undercover operations, Vinnie played a deep undercover FBI agent, with Jonathan Banks as the superior he reports to. Jonathan Banks’ performance did not go without recognition. Banks received his first Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance. Wiseguy aired from September 16, 1987, to December 8, 1990.
2. Breaking Bad
For many new-generation television audiences, Breaking Bad was the first time they saw Jonathan Banks in action. Although Banks had continued his career in television, Breaking Bad helped relaunch it. Banks was cast as Mike Ehrmantraut, one of the most iconic characters he has ever played. His character was introduced in the AMC crime drama in season 2, episode 13 (“ABQ”).
His first appearance is as a cleaner, contacted by Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) to help dispose of Jesse Pinkman’s girlfriend Jane Margolis (Krysten Ritter). Interestingly, Mike Ehrmantraut’s character was only introduced because of Bob Odenkirk’s scheduling conflict with How I Met Your Mother. Jonathan Banks had thought his appearance on Breaking Bad would be a guest role, but the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan. Thought otherwise. Although a recurring character, Mike Ehrmantraut remains one of the best characters on Breaking Bad.
Mike Ehrmantraut’s last appearance was in season 5, episode 7 (“Say My Name”) when he was killed by Walter White (Bryan Cranston). “Shut the **** up and let me die in peace.” remains one of Breaking Bad’s most iconic lines. Arguably, Jonathan Banks gave the most quietly intimidating performances in television history. Unsurprisingly, he received his second Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
1. Better Call Saul
Jonathan Banks reprised his role in the Breaking Bad spin-off/prequel series Better Call Saul. He is one of five cast members from Breaking Bad to have appeared in all three productions in the Breaking Bad franchise. It’s no rocket science why Better Call Saul ranks at the top of Jonathan Banks’ best TV roles. Although reprising Mike Ehrmantraut, he plays a more prominent role in Better Call Saul.
Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut’s character first appears in the first episode (“Uno”) of season 1. Although the character doesn’t appear in all 63 episodes, Mike Ehrmantraut makes a final appearance in the series finale (“Saul Gone”). For his performance in Better Call Saul, Jonathan Banks received four Primetime Emmy Awards. If you are a fan of Jonathan Banks‘ TV show roles, read more about his life in 10 things you didn’t know about Jonathan Banks.
