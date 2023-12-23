Community Cast: Who Stars in the Fan Favorite TV Series?

The top-notch delivery by the Communitycast contributed to the overall success of the television sitcom which garnered a cult following during its run. The fanbase didn’t end with the series as the beloved Community cast prepares to return for the movie version of the fan-favorite franchise. All core cast members of the series are reprising their roles in the movie except Chevy Chase who has made it clear he is not a fan of his character.
Community was created by Dan Harmon and based on his personal experiences in college. The show features a talented cast that includes Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, and Donald Glover. After six seasons and 110 episodes, Community wrapped up in mid-2015, but not without whetting fans’ appetite for a Community movie. While the film is yet to hit the theater, meet the Community cast and characters.
Joel McHale as Jeff Winger
As the leading star, Joel McHale appeared in all 110 episodes of the Community television series from 2009 to 2015. His character, Jeff Winger, was a successful lawyer before he was disbarred and suspended for using a fake degree. He enrolls himself in Greendale Community College to get a real degree and recover his license. Winger is quite the ladies’ man in addition to being sarcastic and outspoken. Post Community, McHale has starred in such shows as The Great Indoors (2016–2017), Card Sharks (2019–2021), Stargirl (2020–2022), and Animal Control (2023–present). He is set to reprise his role as Winger in the Community movie.
Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry
Britta Perry starred as Winger’s love interest and the reason he created the study group in an attempt to win her over. However, the attraction was shelved for a genuine friendship to manifest. Perry is trying to get her academic life back after dropping out of high school to travel the world. Gillian Jacobs also appeared in all 110 episodes of the show. While Community is one of her most prominent projects, Jacobs has appeared in many popular TV shows since Community ended in 2015, including Love (2016–2018), Girls (2015), and Invincible (2021–present). Jacobs will reprise her role as Britta Perry in the Community movie.
Alison Brie as Annie Edison
The youngest member of the study group, Annie Edison is the unpopular girl in high school who grew up to become a compulsive overachiever. She tends to lose her cool when her goals are not achieved. While Community fans look forward to seeing Alison Brie back as Annie Edison, the American actress, writer, and producer has been busy on the big and small screens. Brie has played notable roles in such shows as GLOW (2017–2019) and BoJack Horseman (2014–2020).
Donald Glover as Troy Barnes
Though Donald Glover only appeared on Community as Troy Barnes from seasons 1 to 5, he will be joining the other core cast members for the film. His character is a former high school football star quarterback who intentionally dislocated his shoulders to escape the pressure of being in the spotlight. Joining the study group at Greendale helped him embrace his nerdy and carefree side. Following his exit from the Community TV series, Glover appeared in popular films such as The Lazarus Effect (2015), Magic Mike XXL (2015), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). He has also explored his musical talent, topping charts and bagging Grammy Awards.
Danny Pudi as Abed Nadir
Danny Pudi, one of the core stars of the Community TV series, appeared in all the episodes as the eccentric Abed Nadir. His character is a film student with a vast knowledge of films and TV shows. The character is based on Abed Gheith, an acquaintance Harmon made through Channel 101. For his role as Nadir, Pudi received three nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and one nomination for the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. His other notable TV projects include Mythic Quest and DuckTales.
Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley Bennett
Yvette Nicole Brown starred as a main cast in the first five seasons but only made a guest appearance in the sixth season. She portrays a divorced mom who often assumes the role of a mother in the group. Shirley Bennett is nice and fierce, depending on the circumstances, the latter of which she channels when defending her Christian faith and friends. Aside from Community cast, Brown has appeared in notable roles on shows like Drake & Josh, That ’70s Show, The Office, and Boston Legal.
Ken Jeong as Ben Chang
Ken Jeong portrayed the mentally unstable teacher-turned-student and member of the study group. He played a supporting role in the series across 109 episodes. Jeong got his breakthrough playing Leslie Chow in The Hangover movies. He is also known for appearing in Crazy Rich Asians, and Transformers, and landed his show, Dr. Ken in 2015.
Jim Rash as Dean Craig Pelton
Jim Rash perfectly depicted Craig Pelton, the dean of Greendale who can go to any length to boost the school’s reputation. Pelton is a crossdresser and often flirts with Winger. Rash was a Community cast member in all six seasons of the sitcom, earning a nomination for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2012. Aside from acting, Rash is also a comedian and filmmaker.
Chevy Chase as Pierce Hawthorne
Pierce Hawthorne is an egocentric millionaire group member who cares less about other people’s opinions. His arrogance puts him at odds with other members of the study group but he occasionally shows he cares about their welfare. Despite his character’s importance in the group, Chevy Chase is the only core Community cast member who will not be returning for the movie follow-up. Chase has been dissatisfied with his character’s arc in the series and couldn’t wait to exit the show in season 5. Beyond acting, Chase is an accomplished comedian and writer who got his breakthrough in the debut season of Saturday Night Live (1975–1976).
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!