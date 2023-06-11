Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Ending Explained

The Transformers series takes an unexpected new direction with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The ending introduces a surprising twist that promises more than just another follow-up movie. This seventh movie from Paramount’s Transformers series introduces us to new groups: Maximals, Terrorcons, and Unicron, all meeting the Autobots. The story centers on the chase for the Transwarp Key, a powerful item that could either help the Autobots get back to Cybertron or feed Unicron’s planet-eating habit.
The movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts marks a crucial point in the revamped timeline of the series. Free from the limitations of the original Transformers story from Michael Bay, the movie doesn’t concern itself with past inconsistencies or events that happened after its 1994 backdrop. The plot leads to a big battle, with Autobots and Maximals teaming up to stop Scourge from using the Transwarp Key to bring Unicron to Earth. Paramount was always known to have big plans for the Transformers series, so the ending of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was definitely going to hint at future installments – but the surprising final twist was even bigger than anyone had expected.
How Do The Autobots & Maximals Defeat the Terrorcons & Predacons?
In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the Autobots and Maximals defeat the Terrorcons and Predacons through a collective effort involving strategic planning, sacrifice, and the use of the Transwarp Key. Their strategy revolves around deactivating the Transwrap Key using a safety code, as destroying it could result in a deadly vacuum. The Maximals, descendants of the Autobots, form an alliance with the Autobots and humans Elena and Noah Diaz to recover the Transwarp Key, a powerful technology that can open portals through space and time. The key is eventually used by the Terrorcons to open a portal for Unicron, a god who consumes entire realities. A decisive battle ensues, during which Mirage, an Autobot, transforms into a powered exo-suit to assist Noah, while the energy pulse from the key revives Bumblebee, turning the tide of the battle. The fight concludes with Optimus Prime killing Scourge, a Terrorcon leader, and destroying the Transwarp Key, thereby collapsing the portal and preventing Unicron’s arrival, securing victory for the Autobots and Maximals.
What’s Next for Noah & Elena After the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Ending?
At the end of the movie, Noah is invited to join the G.I. Joe organization, and Elena is recognized for her archaeological discovery in Peru. Given these developments, it’s likely that both characters could have significant roles in any sequels or spin-offs. As for what’s next for Noah, he is joining G.I. Joe, a specialized group dealing with extraordinary threats, could mean involvement in future missions that overlap with the Transformers universe. He might be called upon to use his experience with the Autobots and Maximals to aid in these missions. This could potentially pave the way for a crossover between the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises. On the other hand, Elena, having received recognition for her work, might continue her career in archaeology. This could lead her to uncover more Transformer-related artifacts or secrets, drawing her back into the action. Her knowledge and skills could be invaluable in understanding the history and technology of the Transformers.
Will We See More G.I. Joe in the Transformers Universe?
G.I. Joe is a fictional team of special forces operatives in a series created by the toy company Hasbro. They are often depicted battling against the terrorist organization known as Cobra. G.I. Joe has had its own standalone media franchises, including comic books, cartoons, and movies. The end of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hints at a potential crossover between the Transformers and G.I. Joe universes.
Noah, a central character from the movie, is invited to join G.I. Joe, implying that future installments of Transformers could feature characters or storylines from G.I. Joe. If this crossover is executed, it could mean the birth of a new shared franchise, where the universes of Transformers and G.I. Joe merge. This could result in new storylines and characters that straddle both worlds. For example, we could see Autobots and Decepticons allying with or battling against G.I. Joe and Cobra. This potential shared universe would not only expand the narrative possibilities but could also attract a larger audience, fans of both franchises.