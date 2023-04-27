Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts – Maximals & Terrorcons Explained

After Quintessa’s defeat in Transformers: The Last Knight, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has brought several new factions, such as Maximals and Terrorcons. The film is a prequel to Bumblebee and takes us back to the 90s. Even though there are new introductions in the film, it won’t leave the old-school Transformers fiction behind, all thanks to Peter Cullen being cast as the voice actor for Optimus Prime once again.
In the previous six movies of the franchise, creators introduced Autobots, Decepticons, Dinobots, and Quintessa one-by-one. With Rise of the Beasts releasing in the cinemas, now, it’s the turn of Maximals and Terrorcons. The unique thing is that these robotic beings are completely different from previous Transformers characters in terms of composition and transformation. While there’s still time to see how Rise of the Beasts portrays these factions, let’s look at what we already know about Maximals and Terrorcons.
What Are The Maximals? Beast Wars Explained
Maximals wouldn’t be a new name to die-hard Transformers fans out there. Maximals are descendants of Autobots that are dedicated to maintaining peace and protecting each other. These good-natured Transformers have already been introduced in the comics and animated world of Transformers through the Beast Wars series. Using the seventh Transformers movie to officially introduce them to the franchise is a clever move. Besides, these transformer factions bring several other new opportunities with themselves in the franchise.
Being the successors of Autobots, these can transform into other forms. However, instead of changing into vehicles, Maximals turn into animals–preferably mammals. In the 1996 Beast Wars series, the Maximals were led by Optimus Primal, who could transform into a gorilla. We’ll see him in Rise of the Beasts along with Rhinox and Cheetor.
The main difference between Maximals and Autobots is their pseudo-organic skin transformation. That means, while transforming into their alternative animal form, they cover themselves in an artificial skin that helps them blend in with animals. Interestingly, this trait is currently restricted to the comics only. We haven’t seen such skin on any of the Maximals in the Rise of the Beasts trailer. Instead, even in their animal form, they seem similar to robots. However, it is still too soon to rule it out. The complete movie may still feature the pseudo-organic skin transformation.
Rise Of The Beasts Terrorcons Explained
Unlike Maximals, Terrorcons are a sub-faction of the Decepticons. The director of Rise of the Beasts confirmed that the series’ primary antagonist would be Scourge, a Terrorcon. According to Transformers: Prime (a Netflix Series), Terrorcons are actually dead transformers created by Dark Energon. Their creation from the dark entity grants them the ability to suck out the life force from their prey, which is why they are extremely dangerous.
While Maximals are somewhat noble and peace-loving robots, Terrorcons are much more destructive. It isn’t new watching these awfully evil creatures fight Autobots and Maximals. In Generation One canon, the Terrorcons can be seen fighting Autobots by transforming into Abominous. However, Rise of the Beasts would like not feature Abominous.
In Transformers lore, Terrorcons are five robots that can transform into monstrous beasts. But in Rise of the Beasts, all the Terrorcons, including Scourge, have an alternative vehicular form. It is also likely that Transformers 7 will not use the Dark Energon concept for Terrorcons. But one thing’s certain: these robots will give Autobots and Maximals a run for their money.
Where Were The Maximals & Terrorcons In The Other Movies?
Maximals and Terrorcons made their way into the Transformers lore, but not in Michael Bay’s Transformers movies. According to the Beast Wars, the war between Maximals and Terrorcons occurred 300 years after the original Transformer series. This fact can justify why they didn’t appear in previous Transformers movies. Furthermore, we never saw Terrorcons make their way to the surface, even when Decepticons needed them the most in the war against Autobots. Using the notion that Maximals only get involved when Terrorcons threaten the galaxy would be an excellent way to explain their absence in previous Transformers films. Besides, Rise of the Beasts could pave the way for several Beast Wars adaptations featuring both factions individually.
If the film restricts Maximals’ action to Terrorcons’ threat, the elimination of Terrorcons from the world will also lead to Maximals’ exit. With Rise of the Beasts taking place before the events of Michael Bay’s movies, we can possibly see Maximals leave Earth and disappear into space. Overall, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts would bring new experiences for Transformer fans. Besides, it may also open the doors for certain new sub-trilogies of Autobots and Decepticons.
