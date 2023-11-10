Everything We Know About Jesse Eisenberg’s Manodrome

Jesse Eisenberg’s latest film Manodrome, has piqued audiences’ attention on what the film might entail. This is Eisenberg’s first acting role in a film after two years. From the looks of it, he has made physical transformations for the role.
Manodrome addresses a very important class in society. One that is seemingly gaining traction as quickly as its ideologies are harmful. In this article, we cover everything we know about Manodrome so far.
What Is Manodrome About?
Eisenberg is Ralphie a young man who lives in New York with his pregnant girlfriend. After losing his job and struggling to find a new one, he turns into ride-hailing as an Uber driver. This makes it hard for him to make ends meet. His inability to be a “man”, as defined by being a provider, presides over his actions in the film. This drives him to the gym and into the arms of the leader of a cult.
Meeting Dad Dan, as the leader of this cult is called, sets him on a very dangerous path. This is compounded by the fact that Dan’s cult is hypermasculine one that encourages harmful behaviour. Manodrome is coming at a time when the popularity of red pill content is at an all-time high. This is content that has drawn in several men, who instead of challenging the patriarchal expectations the world has of them, instead lean into its expectations, while failing at it and then victimizing the people closest to them. Eisenberg as Ralphie might seem familiar, but the hope is that the film shows the dangers of this lifestyle.
Who Are The Cast Members of Manodrome?
Jesse Eisenberg is the lead, Ralphie. Eisenberg’s performance is a departure from his typical performance of a nervous, jumpy nerd, or evil genius as seen in the Now You See Me films, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Social Network. Adrien Brody, the actor who is the youngest person to have won the Academy Award for Best Actor plays Dan, the leader of the cult that Ralphie joins. Playing Ralphie’s pregnant girlfriend, Sal is Odessa Young.
The actress who was initially cast to play Sal was Riley Keough. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she was unable to play the role. She however stayed on as a producer. Other actors who will be appearing in the film are Ethan Suplee, Evan Jonigkeit, and Philip Ettinger.
When Is The Release Date For Manodrome?
Manodrome will be released in theatres on the 10th of Novemeber. This will be followed by a digital and on-demand release that will happen after a week. The film had originally premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier in the year, on the 18th of February. The trailer shows some insight into what viewers can expect when it hits theatres on the 10th.
What Other Films Are Like Manodrome?
On the topic of films that tell the same story as Manodrome, one that comes to mind is the 1999 classic, Fight Club. Starring Edward Norton and Brad Pitt, it depicts the dangers of toxic masculinity. Showing how far-reaching its effects are, as it harms on not just a personal level but also extends to other people.
It is however interesting to note that this is not Eisenberg’s first foray in this subject matter. In the 2019 film, The Art of Self-Defense, the actor takes on a character who after getting attacked joins a dōjō and quickly discovers the dark underbelly of the organization. The Art of Self-Defense and Manodrome share several similarities in their thematic preoccupations as well as in the progression of the plot.