DC’s Stargirl Television Series Canceled

DC’s Stargirl series was not expected to be released alongside other shows on DC Universe, with the MA-rated Swamp Thing, Titans, and Doom Patrol. Still, when the series was first teased in the Arrowverse event Crisis on Infinite Earths, which extended across every reach of DC live-action media, fans knew to expect the character’s appearance after in some way. While the series started on DC Universe, it was available the next day on The CW, along with the Arrowverse shows. It wasn’t part of their continuity but instead one of a parallel Earth, something more than typical from DC, and continued exclusively on CW after that. Below, we’ve detailed the history of the recently canceled Stargirl television series, its move from DC Universe to The CW, the recent end of the series, and more about the character, the series, DC, and more.

About the Stargirl

The character of Stargirl, portrayed by Brec Bassinger, and the comic series were created in 1999 after the tragic event of a plane crash that killed the creator’s sister. Still, the character has had a rich life through the comics and has been a memorable member of The Justice Society of America. As Stargirl, compared to Courtney Whitmore, the character first appeared in JSA: All Stars #4 after she was previously referred to as the Star-Spangled Kid, the second of which. As the Star-Spangled Kid, she had S.T.R.I.P.E., an armored suit, accompany her until she was gifted Jack Knight’s cosmic rod and took on Stargirl, an alteration of Jack Knight’s Starman alter ego. S.T.R.I.P.E. was the sidekick of the original Star-Spangled Kid, known then as Stripesy and simply an American fighting Nazis, then became lost in time and eventually entangled in much bigger plots. As for a relationship with Courtney Whitmore, Pat Dugan moved and married Courtney’s mother and became her stepfather. These events led to Courtney becoming the next Star-Spangled Kid with S.T.R.I.P.E. at her side until she became Stargirl.

Stargirl Brec Bassinger

The Stargirl television series wasn’t far off from the comics, except in terms of the characters included in the series and how early the character was Stargirl over Star-Spangled Kid. Much like the original comic with Stargirl, except in the comic where she was already Star-Spangled Kid, she acquired the cosmic staff and powers that granted her abilities. At the same time, her stepfather was the sidekick of the original Star-Spangled Kid. The original Star-Spangled Kid appeared in Stargirl in different cases as characters or under different influences, portrayed by Joel McHale, throughout the three seasons. As stated above, Stargirl premiered first on the now-defunct DC Universe, as it was folded into HBO Max, and then was available the next day on The CW. However, Stargirl made its first appearance after the Arrowverse and beyond-spanning, universe-ending event, Crisis on Infinite Earths, that teased other potential Earth that exists in different or shared universes, such as a Green Lantern tease, Swamp Thing, Titans, and others with callbacks to some of the oldest DC series created. While DC’s Stargirl television series was among those teased to expand the overall DC Universe, the Stargirl television series getting canceled made it seem as if the hyped tease wasn’t worth being introduced with other more prominent series.

Although the Stargirl television series was canceled and ended this year when its 13th episode premiered on December 7th, the lead actress teased that a crossover with Titans was set to happen this year, but in what capacity, with Titans currently on break and the Stargirl television series canceled, remains unknown. Although Stargirl was just canceled recently, and even more recently, James Gunn was hired as the head of the newly renamed DCU, the director could still save the character should the appearance of Stargirl in Titans be interesting enough, and the character may be saved. Stargirl went deep into the pivotal moments of the character from the comics.

She was introduced in the 90s and wasn’t a character that helped comics shine in the Golden Age of Comics; it would be a shame if the newest live-action establishment of the character gets lost. From the character’s Justice Society of America role getting acknowledged by her inspiration for other young heroes, Stargirl is essential in including younger heroes. DC has long highlighted the sidekicks of the more prominent heroes, such as the Bat Family, which include various notable sidekicks. Still, Stargirl was unique in that she had a sidekick in the form of S.T.R.I.P.E. While S.T.R.I.P.E. in the comics was more attached to the Star-Spangled Kid, the canceled Stargirl television series had a unique way of touching across the comics and being unique in itself, such as Stargirl season 2 being titled as Summer School.

