Meet The Voice Actors of BoJack Horseman

When you started watching BoJack Horseman, did you think it was just another funny show? Well, so many people did. And it got us to laugh so badly, sure enough. But of course, not as much as it made us depressive as hell. The show’s emotional effectiveness came from lots of combined factors. And one of these factors is the success of the artists who gave voice to the characters. In case you didn’t know, they were very famous actors. So now it’s time to see the voice actors of BoJack Horseman’s main characters.
1. Will Arnett As BoJack Horseman
BoJack couldn’t be BoJack without Will Arnett’s strong and hoarse voice. But, of course, his natural voice isn’t the only thing behind BoJack’s effect on us. Because Arnett is one of the best dubbing actors without a doubt. His vocal skills make it possible to give the audience how messed up BoJack feels. So now, let’s take a brief look at his life.
Will Arnett was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on May 4, 1970. He has a brother and two sisters. At school, he was an unsuccessful student. As a result, he got expelled from Lakefield College School. And when he went to university, he dropped out after just a semester. These led him to pursue a career in acting. He moved to New York when he was twenty years old to participate in an acting institute.
In 1994, he got married to Penelope Ann Miller.
Everything changed in 2003 as he started playing in Arrested Development as Gob Bluth. And he got married to Amy Poehler. The couple had two children. Then, they got divorced in 2016.
Three years later, Will Arnett started dating Alessandra Brawn. The couple welcomed their child in 2020.
If you ever felt like BoJack Horseman’s voice is familiar to you, here are some of the characters he dubbed you may have watched:
– Lone Gunslinger in Ice Age: The Meltdown (Carlos Saldanha, 2006)
– Vlad in Horton Hears A Who! (Jimmy Hayward & Steve Martino, 2008)
– Mr. Perkins in Despicable Me (Pierre Coffin & Chris Renaud, 2010) and Minions: The Rise of Gru (Kyle Balda & Brad Ableton & Jonathan del Val, 2022)
– Surly in The Nut Job (Peter Lepeniotis, 2014)
– Batman in The Lego Movie (Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, 2014) and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (Mike Mitchell, 2019)
– Slade in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (Aaron Horvath & Peter Rida Michail, 2018)
Besides the characters above, he did voice acting for commercials and participated in several video games.
2. Alison Brie As Diane Nguyen
The roles we saw in Alison Brie were mainly energetic. However, Diane Nguyen’s performance in BoJack Horseman proved she could succeed in diverse roles. After all, she made us cry, didn’t she?
Alison Brie Schermerhorn was born in Hollywood, California. So you won’t believe she will turn forty on December 29.
Brie was always into acting. She studied theatre at the California Institute of the Arts. After some minor roles, she got recognition with her Trudy Campbell role in Mad Men. Then she played in significant projects such as Community, Sleeping with Other People, and GLOW.
She has been married to Dave Franco since 2017. And the couple lives in South Pasadena now.
3. Amy Sedaris As Princess Carolyn
He was presenting the actor with the best worst voice: Amy Sedaris! To vocalize Princess Carolyn, an ambitious, talkative, energetic, and hardworking character, the voice actor must demonstrate the same traits as her. And Amy Sedaris’ performance as doing that is praiseworthy.
She was born in New York on March 29, 1961. Her full name is Amy Louise Sedaris. She has worked on many projects as both a voice actress and actress. Some of them are:
– Strangers with Candy (Stephen Colbert & Paul Dinello & Mitch Rouse, 1999-2000)
– Elf (Jon Favreau, 2003)
– Puss in Boots (Chris Miller, 2011)
– Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Robert Carlock & Tina Fey, 2015-2019)
– At Home with Amy Sedaris (Amy Sedaris & Paul Dinello, 2017-2020)
4. Aaron Paul As Todd Chavez
In case you didn’t know, yes, it’s him! Aaron Paul usually gets roles of rebellious guys, but he became the voice behind Todd, the silly guy of the series, and he pulled it off. Paul’s performance was also outstanding, like the other voice actors of BoJack Horseman.
Aaron Paul Sturtevant was born in Idaho, USA, on August 27, 1979. His father was a Baptist minister, and Aaron played in the church’s plays when he was young. Thus, his interest in acting began. Then, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. His television debut was when he was twenty. After that, he took part in so many TV series and movies. Then, in 2008 he became the Jesse Pinkman of Breaking Bad and became famous.
He has been married to Lauren Parsekian since 2013. And they have a four years old daughter named Story Annabelle Paul.
5. Paul F. Tompkins As Mr. Peanutbutter
The voice behind our sometimes cute, sometimes irritating labrador, Mr. Peanutbutter, is Paul F. Tompkins.
He was born on September 12, 1968, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Tompkins has been an active actor since 1995. He primarily works as a voice actor. Some projects he acted in are Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (Liam Lynch, 2006), There Will Be Blood (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2007), and Tangled (Nathan Greno & Byron Howard, 2010).
And The Other Famous Actors in BoJack Horseman
Besides BoJack Horseman’s main cast, some noteworthy actors worked in the show. Some of them are Rami Malek, Stephanie Beatriz, Angela Bassett, Wendie Malick, J. K. Simmons, Stanley Tucci, Patton Oswalt, and Kristen Schaal.