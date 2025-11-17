Hay Pandas, What’s A Good Young Adult Book You’ve Read? (Closed)

This is coming from a teen bookworm who NEEDS book recommendations. I’ll leave a few that I have read too, they all were pretty good. Maybe leave your rating or a quick summary of the book. 🤷🏼♀️still kinda new here, I have no idea if this will work.
#1
The chaos walking series by Patrick Ness is a great Sci-Fi book with a touch of romance.
Todd has to escape the only town he’s ever known while trying to figure out where he has to go. But this is impossible to do when your enemy can hear your every thought. FIVE STARS
#2
Pandemia by Jonathan Rand
Stateless (no idea who wrote it)
Summer of supernovas by Darcy Woods
Snow and poison by IDK
All are ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
#3
White rabbit Chronicles
#4
Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo. If you like heists, crime, incredible dialouge, fictional lands based on Denmark, or solid representation, I would recommend Six of Crows.
Quick warning: The books are a little violent and there’s some swearing, if either of those make you uncomfortable, you should proceed with caution.
#5
Arc of a scythe series
#6
Literally any book by Alan Gratz is *chef’s kiss*
#7
We Hunt the Flame is phenomenal! It’s about a girl who dresses up as a man so that she can hunt and feed her village, and about a boy who was raised as an assassin by his father (the king type dude). Based on the Middle Eastern cultures!
Also, an app called Likewise is great for book, movie, and podcast recommendations. You may have more suggestions and success there :)
#8
The scythe series, probably Harry potter(watching the movies, haven’t read books), Also the FNAF book trilogy of Silver eyes, Twisted ones, and fourth closet is pretty good too.
