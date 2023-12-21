The Community movie is the long-awaited film follow-up of the popular NBC sitcom Community. Throughout the series, the phrase “six seasons and a movie” was used several times, hinting at a potential movie. Also, Community creator Dan Harmon has confirmed that a Community movie outline has been developed and pitched. Thus, it’s just a matter of time before it hits the big screen. Harmon, alongside other key members of the cast and crew, has firmly assured fans of the possibility of a Community movie during interviews.
The Community mantra “six seasons and a movie” has since become a popular slogan among fans of the TV series who can’t wait to have the gang back for a movie. Community was created by Dan Harmon from his personal experiences as a student of Glendale Community College. The show premiered in 2009 with the first five seasons airing on NBC from September 17, 2009, to April 17, 2014. The sixth and last season was aired on Yahoo Screen from March 17, 2015, to June 2, 2015, building immense anticipation among fans. Though the ratings were not so favorable, the show garnered a cult following during its run, winning several accolades for the perfect delivery from the cast and crew. Sadly, several years have passed, and no Community movie has been made but here’s what you need to know about the production so far.
What Will Be the Plot for the Community Movie?
One thing is for sure, the plot for the Community movie will remain a comedy. Sadly, the finer details about the upcoming film are still under wraps but series creator and writer Dan Harmon has let on that the movie’s plot will be more grounded with major focus on the characters. Harmon confirmed in August 2022 that the outline for the Community movie was set and ready for production to commence. While keeping details under wraps, Harmon revealed that some ideas from the series are ruled out and won’t be a part of the movie. Elements like the paintball episode, Dungeons & Dragons, and homages to certain films are ruled out. Considering the surreal humor mixed with pop culture references, television clichés, and tropes seen in the series, fans are definitely in for a treat.
Community television series follows the adventures of Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) and the study group he created out of desperation. After getting busted for lying about having a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University, Winger was disbarred and suspended from practicing at his law firm. Unfazed, he enrolls in Greendale Community College in Colorado to get a real degree. He falls for his classmate Britta Perry (Gillian Jacobs) and sets up a study group to get closer to her. Perry then brings more classmates on board, including Abed Nadir (Danny Pudi), Shirley Bennett (Yvette Nicole Brown), Annie Edison (Alison Brie), Troy Barnes (Donald Glover), and Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase). Putting their differences aside, Winger and his study partners become close friends, embarking on many schemes together to make the school better.
Most Of The Cast Of Community TV Series Will Be Back For The Movie
All the main cast members of the series are set to reprise their roles in the Community movie except Chevy Chase who has been open about his dislike for the character he played. On an episode of Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, McHale accidentally revealed that Donald Glover would be joining the rest of the cast for the movie. Joel McHale, alongside Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong were the first to be announced as part of the cast. As such, fans should expect to see Alison Brie portray Annie, Danny Pudi as Abed, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Donald Glover as Troy, Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley, Ken Jeong as Chang, and Jim Rash as Dean Pelton.
However, getting everybody together again has not been a walk in the park. Harmon who is serving as a co-writer and executive producer of the Community movie is also busy with projects such as promoting Ricky and Morty Season 7. McHale will serve as executive producer in addition to starring in the film while Community television series producers Russ Krasnoff and Gary Foster will also return for the movie.
When Is The Release Date For The Community Movie?
The release date for not the Community movie has yet to be revealed but the film is likely to be released in late 2024. In addition to dropping the “six seasons and a movie” mantra throughout the Community series, the development of the movie was confirmed ahead of the 2015 release of the sixth season. Nevertheless, production has been stalling for several reasons, including the 2023 writers’ strike. On September 30, 2022, after several years of speculation, the movie was officially announced by Joel McHale.
The feature-length Community movie will be available for streaming on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. The Community series is also set to arrive on Peacock in the near future. However, for now, you can catch up on the series on Netflix while we wait for updates on the movie.
