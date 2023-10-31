Who Are The New Rick And Morty Voice Actors In Season 7?

Fans of Rick And Morty are in for a treat, as the popular cartoon has returned for its seventh season. However, this time around, two new voice actors will be joining the cast, replacing Justin Roiland. Throughout its acclaimed run since 2013, Rick and Morty has been a major success for Adult Swim. It has been nominated for two Emmys and is widely regarded as one of the most successful television comedies of the 21st century.
Additionally, the show has been associated with numerous collaborations, such as with McDonald’s and the video game Fortnite. The new trailer premiered on September 25, 2023. Thankfully, it provided a glimpse into the chaotic relationship between the grandfather and grandson duo. However, the few changes this season still raise a major question. Why is Roiland being replaced and who are the new voice actors for Rick and Morty? Without leaving out any juicy details, here are all the facts behind the fresh new voices.
What Happened To The Original Voice Actor And Showrunner?
Justin Roiland, co-creator of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, has been fired by the network following allegations of misconduct. He was officially dropped by the network with Adult Swim releasing an official statement on the 24th of January. This follows allegations of domestic violence in 2020, for which Roiland has pleaded not guilty. Additionally, he has been removed from roles in the adult cartoon Solar Opposites, as well as Koala Man, where actor Dan Stevens has replaced him.
Despite the charges being dropped due to a lack of evidence, Adult Swim has not resumed its partnership with Roiland. Unfortunately, the producer and voice actor has been accused of inappropriate behavior towards multiple women. Plus inappropriate workplace conduct, especially towards the opposite sex. “I am so disappointed, ashamed, and saddened that someone would use my hard work, enthusiasm, and passion to hurt another person,” Dan Harmon said in an interview.
Who Replaced Justin Roiland On Rick And Morty?
In September, Adult Swim released a trailer for their new series, and fans were curious to know who would be voicing Rick and Morty. Well, the curtains are finally down and the news is not disappointing. Two amazing voice-over actors replaced Roiland and are now the voices behind Rick and Morty. Ian Cardoni (pictured above) is the voice of Rick, and he’s originally from the Boston area. He was the narrator for WrestleMania 37 and has featured on HBO’s Clear History, and the TV series Dead of Night.
On the other hand, Harry Belden (pictured below) plays the grandson, Morty. He has blossomed in TV roles in shows like Joe Pera’s Talk with You and Chicago Med. Adult Swim didn’t give away the identities of the two new actors until a few minutes into Sunday’s episode. Plus, it was the first time that two lead characters were playing Rick and Morty individually. The show’s creators said that the two new actors were chosen after a long audition process. However, Dan Harmon and Scott Mason will continue to be the showrunners.
Response To The New Actors
The creators of Rick and Morty said they wanted the cast changes to be as smooth as possible. This was to give fans the same show as every other season. Scott Marder, the man in charge of the search, said the goal was to keep the viewing experience the same. As expected, fans have been talking about the new voices on social media. Some are saying the new actors sound “convincing” while others say they sound “weird“.
However, this was a decision the producers had to take. The showrunner, Scott Marder, said that the quality of life would have been easier for both characters. Apparently, playing both characters really took a toll on Roiland’s voice over the years. Now, the producers are making sure that does not happen again.
What Is The Overall Plot Of Season 7?
Season 6 of Rick and Morty left fans with a pretty clear idea of what the upcoming season would be about, and it’s a story that’s been around for a while. Plus, in the Season 7 premiere, Rick and his merry band of misfits attempt to put together an intervention for his broken-hearted friend who is struggling with addiction. Hugh Jackman even guest-starred as himself (although this time he tapped into the self-destructive version of himself).