2016 iPhone Photography Award Winners Prove Again Amazing Photos Can Be Taken Without Expensive Camera

Think that you need a fancy camera to take a good picture? EHHH WRONG! Turns out an iPhone is enough to shock people with your sick photography skills, and the winners from the 2016 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) can prove so.

Just recently, the 9th Annual IPPAWARDS ended, and the winners have been announced. From simple landscape photos to photos of adorable animals – all of them are absolutely amazing. Take a look for yourselves below.

More info: ippawards.com

#1 Erica Wu From San Francisco Ca, United States, 1st Place, Animals

Image source: Erica Wu

#2 Fugen Xiao From Guangdong, China, 1st Place, Travel

Image source: Fugen Xiao

#3 Yongmei Wang From Chongqing, China, 2nd Place, Sunset

#4 Siyuan Niu From Xinjiang, China, Grand Prize Winner

Image source: Siyuan Niu

#5 Junbiao Cai From Guangdong, China, 3rd Place, Animals

Image source: Junbiao Cai

#6 Jian Wang From Beijing, China, 1st Place, Architecture

Image source: Jian Wang

#7 Shiyang Han From Beijing, China, 3rd Place, Travel

Image source: Shiyang Han

#8 Xia Zhenkai From Guangdong, China, 1st Place, People

Image source: Xia Zhenkai

#9 Robin Robertis From Carlsbad Ca, United States, 2nd Place

Image source: Robin Robertis

#10 Junfeng Wang From Shanghai, China, 1st Place, Nature

Image source: Junfeng Wang

#11 Lone Bjorn From Zurich, Switzerland, 1st Place, Flowers

Image source:  Lone Bjorn

#12 Victor Kintanar From Cebu City, Philippines, 1st Place, Trees

Image source: Victor Kintanar

#13 Jinsong Hu From Kunming, China, 3rd Place, Abstract

Image source: Jinsong Hu

#14 Nazaret Sanchez Rodriquez From Tarragona, Spain, 2nd Place, Landscape

Image source: Nazaret Sanchez Rodriquez

#15 Junfeng Wang From Shanghai, China, 1st Place, Nature

Image source: Junfeng Wang

#16 Nick Ryan From Sydney, Australia, 1st Place, Sunset

Image source: Nick Ryan

#17 Rithwik V.j From Tamil Nadu, India, 3rd Place, Lifestyle

Image source: Rithwik V. J

#18 Andrew Montgomery From Hampton Wick, United Kingdom, 1st Place, Food

Image source: Andrew Montgomery

#19 K.k From Changsha, China, 1st Place, Children

Image source: K. K

#20 Elaine Taylor From United Kingdom, 1st Place, Portrait

Image source: Elaine Taylor

#21 Wen Qi From Guangdong, China, 1st Place, Still Life

Image source: Wen Qi

#22 Yuki Cheung From Hong Kong, 1st Place, Lifestyle

Image source: Yuki Cheung

#23 Patryk Kuleta From Warsaw, Poland, 1st Place, Photographer Of The Year

Image source: Patryk Kuleta

#24 Carolyn Mara Borlenghi From Florida, United States, 3rd Place, Photographer Of The Year

Image source: Carolyn Mara Borlenghi

