2016 iPhone Photography Award Winners Prove Again Amazing Photos Can Be Taken Without Expensive Camera

Think that you need a fancy camera to take a good picture? EHHH WRONG! Turns out an iPhone is enough to shock people with your sick photography skills, and the winners from the 2016 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) can prove so.
Just recently, the 9th Annual IPPAWARDS ended, and the winners have been announced. From simple landscape photos to photos of adorable animals – all of them are absolutely amazing. Take a look for yourselves below.
If you enjoyed this article and would like to see more great photos taken with an iPhone, check out the winners of the 2014 IPPAWARDS.
More info: ippawards.com
#1 Erica Wu From San Francisco Ca, United States, 1st Place, Animals
Image source: Erica Wu
#2 Fugen Xiao From Guangdong, China, 1st Place, Travel
Image source: Fugen Xiao
#3 Yongmei Wang From Chongqing, China, 2nd Place, Sunset
#4 Siyuan Niu From Xinjiang, China, Grand Prize Winner
Image source: Siyuan Niu
#5 Junbiao Cai From Guangdong, China, 3rd Place, Animals
Image source: Junbiao Cai
#6 Jian Wang From Beijing, China, 1st Place, Architecture
Image source: Jian Wang
#7 Shiyang Han From Beijing, China, 3rd Place, Travel
Image source: Shiyang Han
#8 Xia Zhenkai From Guangdong, China, 1st Place, People
Image source: Xia Zhenkai
#9 Robin Robertis From Carlsbad Ca, United States, 2nd Place
Image source: Robin Robertis
#10 Junfeng Wang From Shanghai, China, 1st Place, Nature
Image source: Junfeng Wang
#11 Lone Bjorn From Zurich, Switzerland, 1st Place, Flowers
Image source: Lone Bjorn
#12 Victor Kintanar From Cebu City, Philippines, 1st Place, Trees
Image source: Victor Kintanar
#13 Jinsong Hu From Kunming, China, 3rd Place, Abstract
Image source: Jinsong Hu
#14 Nazaret Sanchez Rodriquez From Tarragona, Spain, 2nd Place, Landscape
Image source: Nazaret Sanchez Rodriquez
#15 Junfeng Wang From Shanghai, China, 1st Place, Nature
Image source: Junfeng Wang
#16 Nick Ryan From Sydney, Australia, 1st Place, Sunset
Image source: Nick Ryan
#17 Rithwik V.j From Tamil Nadu, India, 3rd Place, Lifestyle
Image source: Rithwik V. J
#18 Andrew Montgomery From Hampton Wick, United Kingdom, 1st Place, Food
Image source: Andrew Montgomery
#19 K.k From Changsha, China, 1st Place, Children
Image source: K. K
#20 Elaine Taylor From United Kingdom, 1st Place, Portrait
Image source: Elaine Taylor
#21 Wen Qi From Guangdong, China, 1st Place, Still Life
Image source: Wen Qi
#22 Yuki Cheung From Hong Kong, 1st Place, Lifestyle
Image source: Yuki Cheung
#23 Patryk Kuleta From Warsaw, Poland, 1st Place, Photographer Of The Year
Image source: Patryk Kuleta
#24 Carolyn Mara Borlenghi From Florida, United States, 3rd Place, Photographer Of The Year
Image source: Carolyn Mara Borlenghi
Follow Us