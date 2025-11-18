Hey Pandas, What Was A Weird Childhood Punishment That You Didn’t Realize Was Messed Up? (Closed)

You can post any answer to the question. I don’t mind if you curse.
#1
It doesn’t happen anymore at all, it was just when I was around 4-7, my mother would pretend to kick me out of the house. She’d make me pack a bag and then send me outside. I’d always stay in our garden hiding and crying, but yeah, that was one of them. It’d always be over smth really small, like not finishing my plate, or not cleaning up my room.
#2
If I ever dared to disagree with my mother she would completely ignore me, wouldn’t speak to me and wouldn’t even acknowledge my existence until I had begged for her forgiveness, even if I wasn’t the one who was in the wrong. I would be left to fend for myself sometimes for weeks at a time.
#3
Taking off my door, for no reason at all, just to “remind me who’s in charge” thankfully I escaped to my dad’s at 17
