AAP Magazine Announces The 25 Winning Shadow-Themed Photographs

Photography is often described as “writing with light,” but some of the most powerful images are shaped by darkness instead. Shadows can create mystery, tension, emotion, and atmosphere — turning ordinary scenes into unforgettable moments.
For the latest edition of AAP Magazine, themed Shadows, All About Photo invited photographers from around the world to explore the creative power of light and darkness. The result is a striking collection of images where shadows are not just background elements, but the heart of the story.
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#1 The Winner Is Derry Ainsworth (United Kingdom) With The Series ‘Highs & Lows’
The 25 winning photographers, representing 11 countries across 4 continents, offer wildly different interpretations of the theme. From cinematic street scenes and poetic silhouettes to bold graphic compositions and intimate documentary moments, the selected works reveal how shadows can conceal, reveal, and completely transform a photograph.
The overall winner is Derry Ainsworth with the series Highs & Lows. Second Place went to Federico Borobio for Chronicles of Earthquake Street and Other Magical Alleys, while Third Place was awarded to Bernice Williams for Shadow Catching.
#2 The Second Place Winner Is Federico Borobio (Argentina) With The Series ‘Chronicles Of Earthquake Street And Other Magical Alleys’
#3 The Third Place Winner Is Bernice Williams (United States) With The Series ‘Shadow Catching’
The remaining winners include photographers from France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Finland, Brazil, Australia, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — each bringing a unique perspective to the theme.
Together, these images prove one thing: sometimes shadows say more than light ever could.
#4 In Between By Costas Delhas
#5 Filbert Street Garages By Tom Zimberoff
#6 The Smokescreen From The Series ‘In Hiding’ By Jozef Macak
#7 Archipelago Of Smiles From The Series ‘Where The Light Falls’ By Manuel Besse
#8 On Vulcan From The Series ‘The Time Between Times’ By Matthew Garbutt
#9 Out Of The Shadows From The Series ‘Urban Silhouettes’ By Marika Poquet
#10 Midnight City From The Series ‘City Is Always Full Of Shadows’ By Tommi Viitala
#11 Chaouen, Le Perle Bleue By Rémy Pinaton
#12 Under The Weight Of Shadow By Giacomo Sannipoli
#13 A Place In The Shadow By Alfredo Diano
#14 The Shadow Of The Torero From The Series ‘Bullfights In Peñaranda, Spain (2011)’ By Jens Hoffmann
#15 Shadows On The Wall By Klaus Lenzen
#16 New York Afternoon From The Series The Dance Of Light By Colin Page
#17 Self From The Series ‘Out Of The Dark’ By Hendrik Wolf
#18 Mall Shadows (2018) From The Series ‘Papermovies’ By Ave Pildas
#19 S’ Atlántida By Demetrio Jereissati
#20 Rouge From The Series ‘ Madagascar Dreaming’ By Margo Ryan
#21 Teddy In The Kitchen From The Series ‘Light, Shadow, And Home’ By Wendy Stone
#22 Stuck In The Middle From The Series ‘The Use Of Shadows In Composing A Frame’ By Mary Kay Kirsner
#23 Roarr From The Series ‘What Is Missing When The Gaze Is Gone?’ By Ludovic Vievard
#24 Ball Point From The Series ‘Shadow Play’ By Sarah And Lucy Jenkins
#25 Solstice Daybreak, Garrapata Beach From The Series ‘The Edge Of The Sea’ By Rupert Chambers
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