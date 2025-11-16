Hey Pandas, What Grammar Mistakes Annoy You The Most? (Closed)

by

From the debatable Oxford Comma to subject-verb agreement, simple grammar mistakes often trigger pet peeves, upset the Grammar Queens, and cause confusion. What horrifying grammar mistakes are you bothered by?

#1

“should of”
I know some words are difficult to write when you just heard but never have read them. But this doesn’t even make any sense grammatically. Also everyone(?) learned this as a child…

#2

“How (…) is like”. Say “what” and “like” or say “how” but don’t say both, dammit!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“My Eyes Are Literally Bleeding!”: 30 Stars Who Totally Missed The Mark At Victoria’s Secret 2025
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Movie Do You Think Needs A Sequel? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
We Moved To Live In The Worst Place In England, And Here’s What It’s Like
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
‘I’m Just Asking Her If Her Toes Are Long’: Woman Documents How She Saved This Girl From A Random Creep, Receives Praise Online
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Mom Receives Criticism About The Way She Punished Her Son, So She Explains Her Method
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
55 Photos Of Lassen Volcanic National Park That Look Like They’re Taken At Another Planet
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.