50 Delicious-Looking ‘Foods’ You Should Never Ever Eat (New Pics)

No one’s immune to feeling snackish; and when you do, it feels like everything around you resembles food. Even though in most cases it’s just your imagination running wild, some inedible objects do look surprisingly lifelike.
We have found some of the best examples of real-looking munchies that would probably be challenging for your digestive system to take care of. Ranging from rocks resembling potatoes to “pancakes” growing in the wild, and beyond, these forbidden snacks are likely to confuse most of us here. Especially the hungry ones. Scroll down to view them yourself, but do it at your own risk—the pictures might make you seriously hungry as well.
In order to learn more about the importance of snacking and what exactly to snack on, Bored Panda turned to two experts, registered dietitians Dr. Duane Mellor and Jane Burrell. They were kind enough to share their insight on the topic, which you will find in the text below.
#1 A Glass Of Milk
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Who Seriously Puts Whipped Cream On A Croissant?
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Forbidden Gelato
Image source: TungstenChef
#4 Egg
Image source: gDisasters
#5 Got Distracted While Buttering Bread, Buttered A Sponge Instead
Image source: Drumsandwar
#6 My Mom Received These From A Friend. I Thought They Were Candy. They Are Glass
Image source: stompy33
#7 Found A Piece Of Rock That Looks Like A Steak
Image source: Weidelberg
#8 Fried Pups
Image source: Feeling_Soft2473
#9 Waiter, My Cheese Single Is Moving
Image source: carnivalus
#10 The Nutritionist Be Like “Sir, This Isn’t What I Meant”
Image source: psqlctln
#11 This Rock That Looks Like A Baked Potato
Image source: extratoad
#12 Tree Pancakes Topped With Whipped Cream
Image source: Mowgli212
#13 When You Find Out The Hard Way That The Italian Restaurant’s Hand Sanitizer Looks Exactly Like Olive Oil
Image source: BabyKitten24
#14 This Potato With A Bite Mark In It, Is Actually A Stone My Niece Found On A Lake Bed
Image source: Sinicalkush
#15 Almost Drank From This Bottle Of Wood Polish Disguised As A Water Bottle
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Forbidden Noodles
Image source: captain_curt
#17 The Polystyrene In My Parcel Looks Like Potato Crisps
Image source: BabaDeathLord
#18 Some Kid vs. Random Prop Banana At A Furniture Store
Image source: privysage69
#19 Forbidden Lollipops
Image source: markovnikavogadro
#20 These Cork Coasters Are An Accident Waiting To Happen
Image source: formidable_croissant
#21 This Plant Has Leaves That Look Like Watermelons
Image source: Vinnythechef
#22 This Stone Looks Like A Fried Egg
Image source: MacyTmcterry
#23 My Neighbor’s Blooming Agave Looks Like A Giant Asparagus
Image source: moozirt
#24 Forbidden Chocolate Chip Cookie
Image source: purplebeef
#25 Perfectly-Shaped Toothpaste Ball Looks A Bit Like A Hard Candy
Image source: Limoniv
#26 My Hoya Right Before It Blooms Looks Like Candy
Image source: MaepleFox
#27 Saw These Chocolate Bars Laying On The Table And Decided To Take A Bite. Turns Out My Brother Painted Solid Clay Brown At School Today To Prank Me. He Got Me
Image source: Dark_Wolf04
#28 This Pine Cone Looks Like Shrimp Tempura
Image source: JohnnyTHSeed
#29 Forbidden Bowl Of Handmade Fettuccini
Image source: AdmirableIsopod2512
#30 Forbidden Italian Ice (Diaper That Exploded In The Wash)
Image source: smokypanther
#31 The Forbidden Chocolate Bar
Image source: TheFellatedOne
#32 This Mattress Looks Like An Ice Cream Sandwich
Image source: MyNameIsKritter
#33 Toblerone Barriers
Image source: kishan0605
#34 Forbidden Cheetos Found At The Hardware Store
Image source: FlahTheToaster
#35 The Snowfall On This Empty Planter Looks Like A Perfect Egg Cup
Image source: YeahRightSaidFred
#36 Are These Coco Puffs Making Us Cuckoo?
Image source: Ok_Principle_982
#37 This Rock I Found On The Beach Looks Like A Hard-Boiled Egg
Image source: just__Steve
#38 Dooreo
Image source: Serviceprovider27
#39 Chalk With A Popsicle Color, Shape, And Even Wood Handle. What Could Go Wrong Giving These To Kids?
Image source: rtowne
#40 Rock That Looks Super Similar To Bread
Image source: leonbravo10
#41 Algae Balls From My Lab Are Looking Kinda Delicious
Image source: Odd_Cranberry9343
#42 I Spilled My Froggin’ Ramen
Image source: pumpkinchowda
#43 The Inside Of This Golf Ball Looks Like A Boiled Egg
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#44 You Can Grow Pancakes?
Image source: PapessaEss
#45 A Cute Burrito
Image source: alejandrooooooG
#46 Forbidden Cheetos (Platinum Chloride Salt)
Image source: Ben Mills
#47 That’s A Spicy Hot Dog
Image source: Th3Doctor89
#48 Forbidden Water Bottle
Image source: beyondthisreality
#49 Forbidden Peanut Butter
Image source: dudeisaguyonaranch
#50 Yum Drink And Trip To The Hospital, Kids
Image source: Brickzarina
