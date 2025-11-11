Iceberg Drawings by Zaria Forman Fulfill Late Mother’s Dream And Raise Awareness On Climate Change

Zaria Forman creates breathtaking pastel drawings of Greenland’s icebergs that are exceptional in three ways. First of all, the beautiful paintings look so realistic that you might feel the frost coming out of them. Secondly, the artist is raising awareness on climate change and is going to give a percent of all sales to the movement 350.org. But that’s not all. Her realistic art is also a gift to her late mother who was diagnosed with brain cancer on Mother’s Day:
“My mother, Rena Bass Forman, had conceived the idea for the voyage, but sadly did not live to see it through. During the months of her illness her dedication to the expedition never wavered and I promised to carry out her final journey. In Greenland, I scattered her ashes amongst crackling ice diamonds, on the towering peak of one of earth’s oldest stones and under the green glow of northern lights. She is now a part of the landscape she loved so much. I am deeply grateful for the team of talented artists and scholars and the Wanderbird captains and crew for helping me carry out her wishes and realize her dream.
My hope is that these realistic drawings bring awareness, and invite viewers to share the urgency in a hopeful and meaningful way. Hyperrealism can facilitate a deeper understanding of any crisis, helping us find meaning and optimism in shifting landscapes. “
Good luck with your noble mission, Zaria! And now, let’s see her unique art for ourselves by scrolling down below.
Source: zariaforman.com | Facebook
Follow Us