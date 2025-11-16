Hey Pandas, If You Could Play Any Character Who Would You Choose? (Closed)

Is there a character you would like to play in a movie or a TV series? You can choose whomever you want. Like, if you are a girl, you can choose a boy character. We don’t care about these little details!
#1
My cat
#2
My head character. Idk why. She is just so cool. Nothing wrong with that.
#3
Sooo:
-Robin ( stranger things)
– Ginny ( Harry potter) or neville ( harry potter too, this character is interesting)
-hana ( demon catcher)
#4
Kate from This is Us. I totally identify with that character
#5
One of the characters in the book I’m writing if I end up publishing it and it becomes adapted into a show or movie.
#6
Of course, Grookey.
>:)
#7
Percy Jackson, Lester Papadopoulous or Frank Zhang.
#8
Hermione from “A Winter’s Tale” (a Shakespeare play)
#9
Sadie from the Kane Chronicles
#10
I’d go with The Doctor from Doctor Who. Or I would have liked to make a guest appearance on Scrubs back then, like Brendan Fraser or Michael J Fox…such short cameos but very impactful.
#11
I want to play aelin in queen of shadows. If it ever comes out…
#12
Charlize Theron’s character in Atomic Blonde. Not that I could do a single thing that she did or even begin to look like her. But OM Gosh, she is exquisite and such a bad a*s in that movie and in real life.
#13
Agatha from the school for good and evil (Its actually a book but the movie will come out soon!!)
#14
Zelda – in BOTW
Almost anyone from The Owl House
#15
Y’all are gonna think I’m weird but
Horst from Ratatouille
I could literally kill someone with my thumb if I wanted plus I would finally know the real reason he got locked up. Fr tho idk why I’m so obsessed with this character xD
Horst is da man
#16
Ron Swanson. Hes my spirit animal.
Follow Us