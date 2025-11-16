Hey Pandas, If You Could Play Any Character Who Would You Choose? (Closed)

Is there a character you would like to play in a movie or a TV series? You can choose whomever you want. Like, if you are a girl, you can choose a boy character. We don’t care about these little details!

#1

My cat

#2

My head character. Idk why. She is just so cool. Nothing wrong with that.

#3

Sooo:
-Robin ( stranger things)
– Ginny ( Harry potter) or neville ( harry potter too, this character is interesting)
-hana ( demon catcher)

#4

Kate from This is Us. I totally identify with that character

#5

One of the characters in the book I’m writing if I end up publishing it and it becomes adapted into a show or movie.

#6

Of course, Grookey.
>:)

#7

Percy Jackson, Lester Papadopoulous or Frank Zhang.

#8

Hermione from “A Winter’s Tale” (a Shakespeare play)

#9

Sadie from the Kane Chronicles

#10

I’d go with The Doctor from Doctor Who. Or I would have liked to make a guest appearance on Scrubs back then, like Brendan Fraser or Michael J Fox…such short cameos but very impactful.

#11

I want to play aelin in queen of shadows. If it ever comes out…

#12

Charlize Theron’s character in Atomic Blonde. Not that I could do a single thing that she did or even begin to look like her. But OM Gosh, she is exquisite and such a bad a*s in that movie and in real life.

#13

Agatha from the school for good and evil (Its actually a book but the movie will come out soon!!)

#14

Zelda – in BOTW
Almost anyone from The Owl House

#15

Y’all are gonna think I’m weird but
Horst from Ratatouille

I could literally kill someone with my thumb if I wanted plus I would finally know the real reason he got locked up. Fr tho idk why I’m so obsessed with this character xD

Horst is da man

#16

Ron Swanson. Hes my spirit animal.

