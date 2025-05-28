“Sure! Why Not?”: Gwyneth Paltrow on Appearing on Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan’

Shakespeare In Love star and founder of Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow, has cleared the air on rumours circulating online about ongoing beef with Meghan Markle. In a recent interview, Paltrow confirmed that she and Markle maintained their friendship and that she had no reason not to appear in the second season of Markle’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
During the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 17, 2025, Paltrow discussed her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex in an interview with People. She described their relationship as a text friendship, adding that they have not yet spent a lot of time together, in person. In the same interview, she was asked to share her thoughts on appearing in With Love, Meghan, to which she responded, “Sure! Why not? You never know. I don’t bake that well, but I can always try.”
Paltrow founded Goop in September 2008. It started as a newsletter with an editor’s note in each email from Paltrow offering insights into her daily life. Now, Goop has expanded into a wellness and lifestyle brand and company valued at $250 million, according to Forbes. Markle also began a lifestyle and cooking blog called The Tig in 2014. The name ‘The Tig’ was inspired by Tignanello wine, and the blog covered topics like food, fashion, travel, and beauty, offering insights into Markle’s life and interests. She, however, shut it down in 2017 after she met Prince Harry. Then, in March 2025, she launched the lifestyle brand and company, As Ever, which she stated was an extension of The Tig, alongside her cooking and gardening series, With Love, Meghan.
“Another Woman is Never Your Competition,” Paltrow Says of Markle’s Lifestyle Brand
In response to the perceived beef between Paltrow and Markle, which has been circulating online, Paltrow has carefully stated that she does not see Markle as a competition.
Paltrow, who lives in the same neighborhood as Meghan and Prince Harry, told Vanity Fair on March 18, 2025, that she was raised to see other women as friends. While admitting that she was not very close to the royals, she mentioned that Markle is lovely. In her interview, she explained that there was almost more than enough to go round. “Everybody deserves an attempt at everything they want to try, and another woman is never your competition,” she added.
In a Q&A session on her Instagram stories, as per People, a fan asked Paltrow about the rumors of a sour relationship with Markle. The Goop founder responded, “I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever.” After she turned the camera away, Meghan appeared onscreen at the same kitchen table. She gestured to indicate that she was equally confused about the situation.
The first season of With Love, Meghan is available on Netflix. The streaming service has recently announced that Season 2 has already been filmed.
|With Love, Meghan
|Host/Cast
|Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
|Release Date
|January 15, 2025
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Michael Steed
|Produced by
|Archewell Productions, The Intellectual Property Corporation, Sony Pictures Television
|Based On
|Original concept by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
|Plot Summary
|A lifestyle series where Meghan shares tips on cooking, gardening, and crafting, emphasizing joy and personal connections.
|Musical Elements
|Features warm, eclectic mix of soul, soft rock, jazz, and instrumental pop
|Current Status
|Premiered on January 15, 2025, on Netflix
