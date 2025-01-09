Meghan Markle’s New Show Coming to Netflix in Mid January 2025

Meghan Markle is all set to share her lifestyle tips on her new Netflix show With Love, Meghan. The highly anticipated show aims to “find beauty in the unexpected.” It will consist of eight 33-minute episodes featuring the Duchess of Sussex alongside some old and new friends as she shares lifestyle tips and tricks.
Netflix dropped the trailer for With Love, Meghan on YouTube on January 2, 2024. Each episode will have Meghan Markle invite a friend to join her in the “kitchen, garden, and beyond.” The Duchess of Sussex will share tips and tricks, or the lot will embark on learning something new. Some of the guests that will feature in the series include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters, with additional acclaimed chefs and special friends. According to the official logline, the series is intended to reimagine the lifestyle programming genre. With Love, Meghan aims to celebrate the joy of candid conversation and playfulness while throwing the concept of perfection out the window. The official logline ends on a sweet note, setting the tone for what to expect from the series.
“She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”
The series was shot in Montecito, California, and will hit Netflix on January 15, 2025. With Love, Meghan is directed by Michael Steed and produced by Markle and Harry’s Archewell Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. The show is executively produced by Markle and Chanel Pysnik for Archewell, Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC, and showrunner Leah Hariton.
Meghan Markle Made a Return to Instagram After Seven Years
Meghan Markle kicked off the new year by returning to Instagram. The Duchess of Sussex had shut down her personal account in January 2018 ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been represented on two royal social media accounts.
The first was @KensingtonRoyal, which they shared with the Prince and Princess of Wales. The second one is @SussexRoyal, which they had to walk away from in March 2020. Meghan Markle returned to Instagram on January 1, 2025, with a reel of herself on the beach writing “2025” in the sand. This marks the first time in seven years that the Duchess of Sussex has been handling her own Instagram account.
The comments section is turned off owing to her past of getting incessantly trolled by the public. The Duchess of Sussex posted the trailer of With Love, Meghan on her Instagram account the following day with a sweet caption sharing her excitement about the project. She hopes that viewers will love watching it just as much as she loved making it. She signed off with the following words:
“Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!
As ever, Meghan.”
All episodes of With Love, Meghan will be released on Netflix on January 15, 2025.
