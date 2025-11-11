Playful Photo Manipulations By Indian Artist Anil Saxema

Anil Saxena from Mumbay, India creates amazing photo manipulations using Photoshop. These surreal photos will truly amaze you.
Anil started out doing conventional darkroom photo composition and retouching them before moving these skills over to Photoshop. He is a true perfectionist: “If the image is a success but my work goes unnoticed, I’m doing my job well.” says Anil.
I think we definitely should notice these works, because what he does is amazing!
More info: Behance
