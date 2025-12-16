From Math To Science: 32 Questions To See If You Can Beat The Average 8th-Grade Student

by

Outsmarting a 13-14 year old might be trickier than it seems…🤓

From solving algebra equations to exploring world history, or understanding scientific concepts, there’s a bit of everything in this challenge – so much so that you’ll finally have the opportunity to put your school knowledge to the ultimate test! 📚

We’ve gathered 32 questions from real Grade 8 exams, spanning math, science, English, history, and much more. We’re about to defy your memory and problem-solving skills (and prove you’re actually smarter than an 8th grader!)… Let’s get started 🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

From Math To Science: 32 Questions To See If You Can Beat The Average 8th-Grade Student

Image credits: Saulo Leite

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artselfies: Make Up And No Photoshop!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Internet Is Laughing Out Loud At The Way This Nice Lake Day Escalated
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Man Comes Up With A Plan To Annoy Neighbor For Years After She Poisons His Cats
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw Your Favorite Animal In 5 Minutes (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
‘You Wouldn’t Survive The 2000s’: Millennials Slam Gen Z’s ‘Y2K Skinny’ Diet Trend
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2025
“What Place Have You Visited That Lived Up To Or Exceeded The Hype?” (35 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025