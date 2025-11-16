My Favorite Boxing Photos That I Have Taken In The Last 10 Years (31 Pics)

I fell into photography as a hobby and fell farther into a niche subsection of sports photography, boxing, due to a family member being a WBC world champ. Due to some unfortunate circumstances, followed by covid-19, there is a moratorium on boxing in the city of Edmonton in which I live.

I didn’t realize how much I missed snapping these photos, so I decided to share some of my favorites, from the last 10 years or so. I remember starting being the only female ringside taking photos, to having my “spot” saved for me.

I only hope I can one day again snap boxing photos, even if they aren’t in my home city.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

Patrick Penrose
