50 Too-Cute Pics Of Animals Blepping, Loafing, And Just Being Delightfully Derpy

Cats might dominate the internet with their antics, attitude, and photogenic purrfection, but that doesn’t mean other critters don’t get their day in the cyber sun too. Animals of all kinds find their way onto our screens daily and we couldn’t be happier about it.

While there are several online communities dedicated to bringing netizens the best of beasts, we’ve picked a few that gave us the fuzzies with their ample bleps, blops, blups and bleploaves. Cuddle up to this collection of the cutest!

More info: Reddit | Reddit | Reddit

#1 This Is Stan. He Survived Being Hit By A Car. He’s Happy & Healthy But He’s Been Left With A Permanent Blep

Image source: flowersstorms

#2 He Does A Blep Every Day

Image source: blepsforjesus

#3 Baby Fox Blep

Image source: matthieuC

#4 Pumpkin Blepping In His Sleep

Image source: Gardengoddess83

#5 She Bleps All The Time, But I Can Never Grab My Phone Fast Enough To Take A Pic

Image source: TheNameIsChops

#6 Double Rabbit Blep

Image source: matthieuC

#7 Raccoon Blep

Image source: matthieuC

#8 Hope It’s Not Been Posted Before, Because This Is Freaking Adorable!

Image source: Aelspeth87

#9 Lost My Cranky Angel Yesterday – Here’s Her Angriest Blep. Safe Travels, Chomp Princess 💖😾💖

Image source: tamitaylorshair

#10 Red Panda Blep

Image source: Chruper

#11 Neighbors Threw Their Cat Out In The Winter Because He “Stopped Using The Litterbox”. I Stole Him And He Repayed Me With This Minute Long Blep!

Image source: steventactical

#12 Rip My Bestfriend. She Had The Best Bleps! She Was 18 Y/O In This Pic And Never Looked A Day Over 5!

Image source: sqwigles

#13 Our Brand New Little Girl Blepped In Just 4 Days

Image source: thebizzle

#14 My One Eyed Blep

Image source: reddit.com

#15 The Loaf Has Blepped

Image source: Camsy34

#16 Black Cat I Befriended In My Backyard

Image source: SarcasticMothchild

#17 Just Happened To Have My Camera With Me In The Animal Shelter, When I Was Gifted A Blep From The Heavens

Image source: thekanamitchick

#18 This Is Magnus. He Lives In A Constant State Of Blep

Image source: KailunKat

#19 My Neighbor Saved This Cat Yesterday And Captured A Very Happy Blep :p

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Caught This Blep During A Moment Of Deep Thought

Image source: motoo344

#21 Dave Cat Blepping Like A Pro. 👌🏻

Image source: cuddles_like_a_rock

#22 The Tiniest Of Bleps. He Sat Like This For A Solid 5 Minutes

Image source: paranormaldaisy

#23 The “Not Supposed To Be On The Counter” Blep

Image source: DrPopcornMD

#24 In Memoriam Blep. Rip Herman

Image source: Tyson-Bigby

#25 October Looks Like A A Scruffy Muppet With A Blep

Image source: littlebittyoctober

#26 I Got Up To Check The Mail, Looked Over And Was Greeted With A Wonderful Blep

Image source: chesleymt

#27 Toothy Smile Blep

Image source: stengebt

#28 My 18 Yr Old Office Kitty ‘Poof’ Giving A Morning Blep :)

Image source: l3ananaStand

#29 My Tuxedo Usually Doesn’t Blep, But This Here Was Caught My The Cat Sitter

Image source: taschana

#30 My Girlfriend’s Cat Is A Blep Goldmine

Image source: youngsamsa

#31 Bleploafing On A Book

Image source: Camsy34

#32 Cleo Bleps

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Kitty Bleploaf

Image source: GoodOwRow

#34 My 12 Year Old Cat Prince’s Blep As He Anticipates His Tuna. (And Yes, I Did Teach Him To Give Paw)

Image source: coconutbananaa

#35 This Is Missy, She Loves To Blep

Image source: PopDaKira

#36 How To Blep Your Dragon (X-Post From R/Aww)

Image source: handofgranite

#37 My Best Friend Since I Was 6 Passed Away Last Week. He Was A Blep Master And Used To Look At Me Like This When He Was Hungry

Image source: sads4turn

#38 The Teeniest Of Bleps Whilst Loafing

Image source: free-hugs-cost-a-hug

#39 Lil “Happy With My New Family” Blep

Image source: podunk_red

#40 Penny Decided To Gift Us With A Blep After Helping Make The Bed

Image source: twodadshuggin

#41 Bleploaf In A Circle

Image source: Magic_SkeletonGirl

#42 Kitten Bleep

Image source: jd2cylman

#43 Post-Sleep Blep

Image source: neptunetheorangecat

#44 A Persian Floof Loaf On A Persian Rug (With Added Mlem)

Image source: tiberius-skywalker

#45 I Lost Her 4 Years Ago But This Will Forever Be My Favorite “I Pooped In Your Garden” Blep

Image source: bootmama64

#46 Bandit Was Banned From R/Animalsbeingderps For Posting This Pic

Image source: cherrytreeguy

#47 My New Dog, His Name Is Jake

Image source: Mk_rhyno13

#48 I Got Engaged And My Giant Derp Of A Cat Gary Gave Me The Best Ring Photo To Post On Fb. Excellent Blepper

Image source: karliflan

#49 Smushflace Blep

Image source: stbernardy

#50 He’s Angry Cos I Burnt Him

Image source: whipplemynipple

