50 Too-Cute Pics Of Animals Blepping, Loafing, And Just Being Delightfully Derpy

Cats might dominate the internet with their antics, attitude, and photogenic purrfection, but that doesn’t mean other critters don’t get their day in the cyber sun too. Animals of all kinds find their way onto our screens daily and we couldn’t be happier about it.
While there are several online communities dedicated to bringing netizens the best of beasts, we’ve picked a few that gave us the fuzzies with their ample bleps, blops, blups and bleploaves. Cuddle up to this collection of the cutest!
#1 This Is Stan. He Survived Being Hit By A Car. He’s Happy & Healthy But He’s Been Left With A Permanent Blep
Image source: flowersstorms
#2 He Does A Blep Every Day
Image source: blepsforjesus
#3 Baby Fox Blep
Image source: matthieuC
#4 Pumpkin Blepping In His Sleep
Image source: Gardengoddess83
#5 She Bleps All The Time, But I Can Never Grab My Phone Fast Enough To Take A Pic
Image source: TheNameIsChops
#6 Double Rabbit Blep
Image source: matthieuC
#7 Raccoon Blep
Image source: matthieuC
#8 Hope It’s Not Been Posted Before, Because This Is Freaking Adorable!
Image source: Aelspeth87
#9 Lost My Cranky Angel Yesterday – Here’s Her Angriest Blep. Safe Travels, Chomp Princess 💖😾💖
Image source: tamitaylorshair
#10 Red Panda Blep
Image source: Chruper
#11 Neighbors Threw Their Cat Out In The Winter Because He “Stopped Using The Litterbox”. I Stole Him And He Repayed Me With This Minute Long Blep!
Image source: steventactical
#12 Rip My Bestfriend. She Had The Best Bleps! She Was 18 Y/O In This Pic And Never Looked A Day Over 5!
Image source: sqwigles
#13 Our Brand New Little Girl Blepped In Just 4 Days
Image source: thebizzle
#14 My One Eyed Blep
Image source: reddit.com
#15 The Loaf Has Blepped
Image source: Camsy34
#16 Black Cat I Befriended In My Backyard
Image source: SarcasticMothchild
#17 Just Happened To Have My Camera With Me In The Animal Shelter, When I Was Gifted A Blep From The Heavens
Image source: thekanamitchick
#18 This Is Magnus. He Lives In A Constant State Of Blep
Image source: KailunKat
#19 My Neighbor Saved This Cat Yesterday And Captured A Very Happy Blep :p
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Caught This Blep During A Moment Of Deep Thought
Image source: motoo344
#21 Dave Cat Blepping Like A Pro. 👌🏻
Image source: cuddles_like_a_rock
#22 The Tiniest Of Bleps. He Sat Like This For A Solid 5 Minutes
Image source: paranormaldaisy
#23 The “Not Supposed To Be On The Counter” Blep
Image source: DrPopcornMD
#24 In Memoriam Blep. Rip Herman
Image source: Tyson-Bigby
#25 October Looks Like A A Scruffy Muppet With A Blep
Image source: littlebittyoctober
#26 I Got Up To Check The Mail, Looked Over And Was Greeted With A Wonderful Blep
Image source: chesleymt
#27 Toothy Smile Blep
Image source: stengebt
#28 My 18 Yr Old Office Kitty ‘Poof’ Giving A Morning Blep :)
Image source: l3ananaStand
#29 My Tuxedo Usually Doesn’t Blep, But This Here Was Caught My The Cat Sitter
Image source: taschana
#30 My Girlfriend’s Cat Is A Blep Goldmine
Image source: youngsamsa
#31 Bleploafing On A Book
Image source: Camsy34
#32 Cleo Bleps
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Kitty Bleploaf
Image source: GoodOwRow
#34 My 12 Year Old Cat Prince’s Blep As He Anticipates His Tuna. (And Yes, I Did Teach Him To Give Paw)
Image source: coconutbananaa
#35 This Is Missy, She Loves To Blep
Image source: PopDaKira
#36 How To Blep Your Dragon (X-Post From R/Aww)
Image source: handofgranite
#37 My Best Friend Since I Was 6 Passed Away Last Week. He Was A Blep Master And Used To Look At Me Like This When He Was Hungry
Image source: sads4turn
#38 The Teeniest Of Bleps Whilst Loafing
Image source: free-hugs-cost-a-hug
#39 Lil “Happy With My New Family” Blep
Image source: podunk_red
#40 Penny Decided To Gift Us With A Blep After Helping Make The Bed
Image source: twodadshuggin
#41 Bleploaf In A Circle
Image source: Magic_SkeletonGirl
#42 Kitten Bleep
Image source: jd2cylman
#43 Post-Sleep Blep
Image source: neptunetheorangecat
#44 A Persian Floof Loaf On A Persian Rug (With Added Mlem)
Image source: tiberius-skywalker
#45 I Lost Her 4 Years Ago But This Will Forever Be My Favorite “I Pooped In Your Garden” Blep
Image source: bootmama64
#46 Bandit Was Banned From R/Animalsbeingderps For Posting This Pic
Image source: cherrytreeguy
#47 My New Dog, His Name Is Jake
Image source: Mk_rhyno13
#48 I Got Engaged And My Giant Derp Of A Cat Gary Gave Me The Best Ring Photo To Post On Fb. Excellent Blepper
Image source: karliflan
#49 Smushflace Blep
Image source: stbernardy
#50 He’s Angry Cos I Burnt Him
Image source: whipplemynipple
