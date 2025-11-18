Hey Pandas, Who Is The Most Underrated Music Artist?

Can you give us some new music to listen to?
#1
Oh, so many to choose from…
I’ll stick to my favorites….
Sylvaine….. ethereal yet dark, she is something unique…. a multi instrumentalist, an uncompromising artist…. her vocal range goes from guttural to angelic…. so much power and beauty….. try the album, ” Nova”….. a truly majestic and beautiful album….
Darkher…… dark, moody, gothic doomgaze/ dark folk….. a truly amazing solo artist…. try the songs ” Loves sudden death”, ” lowly weep” or her cover of Soundgarden’s ” like suicide”…..
Maliklia….. Japanese composer Shuhai Kamada’s master project…. not much to say…. just the most innovative thing I’ve heard in years….. just when I thought I’d hear nothing new in music I discovered his album ” Condolence”….. life changing….try his jazz piece “24 hours”….. if you want to know what an anxiety attack is like from the inside, listen to this track…..
And finally, for those who think rock is dead…..
Bandmaid “unleash” or ” The non fiction days”….. J rock at its finest……
#2
I’ve got two!
1. The Stupendium
They are non-binary, and make nerdcore music. Nerdcore music is music (usually rap) about “nerd” topics, such as games or anime. The Stupendium makes fantastic songs AND fantastic videos as well. They have a million subscribers, but I’d still like to spread the word.
2. Freshy Kanal
Freshy Kanal makes nerdcore rap battles. I just found one called “Kirby vs The Very Hungry Caterpillar”. Like who the heck wakes up and says “You know, let’s make a rap battle between a beloved video game character and a f*****g children’s book caterpillar”? AND IT F*****G SLAPS. Not to mention THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR (IMO) HAD THE BEST BARS. HE F*****G ATE! (Pun intended)
#3
Tania Elizabeth
She’s the fiddle player for the Avett Brothers but her own music (also fiddle, usually instrumental) is amazing. I recommend “Ehy Walk When You Can Fly” which she did very well even though it’s not her original song
#4
Time to do some artist ranting.
1) ivycomb. Idk their actual gender bc I’m dumb :’) but they make really good songs and a few new ones seem to be connected, they have some songs about stuff like tadc too
2) YonKaGor. Idk their gender either bc they don’t write songs about themselves, their songs have characters. Best music ever. And some of them are s a d. Like actually depressing.
3) CJBeards. He makes mostly dark stuff, does some covers, they’re really good for anyone who likes songs with darker themes than most people like.
Thank you for letting me tell you about my favorite artists. :D
Follow Us