Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge has attracted millions of viewers since it premiered on November 22, 2023. Besides its whopping $4.56 million cash prize, much of the rave about the show is how closely it has mirrored the original South Korean TV series Squid Game. Like the original series, Squid Game: The Challenge began with 456 players selected from different works of life
At the end of the penultimate episode of Squid Game: The Challenge, only three players advanced to its finale. Viewers have had to watch players scheme, manipulate, betray, and/or strategize to gain an advantage. These are the final three players on Squid Game: The Challenge, their journey so far, and their chances of winning the $4.56 million prize.
Player 016 – Sam Lantz
Squid Game: The Challenge was released in three batches. In the first batch (episodes 1 to 5), released on November 22, 2023, Player 016 (Sam Lantz) mostly flew under the radar. That, in itself, is surprising, especially because he sports a full beard and is one of the tallest players in the game. However, by sheer luck or grace and making the right connection, Player 016 cruised into the final three. Player 016, an Artist from Broward County, Florida, is one of the LGBTQ+ contestants on the show.
So far, this has been his journey on Squid Game: The Challenge. In “Red Light, Green Light,” Player 016, like every other successful player, ran to the finish line before the timer’s countdown. During the “Dalgona” game, Player 016 was part of the third group that fell under the Star-shaped cookie. In “Warship,” he was part of Group 5 and at risk of elimination. Flying under the radar, his name never came up during the Vote Test to evict three players or in the Jack-in-the-Box Test.
Player 016 defeated his close friend and ally, Player 344 (Charlie), in “Marbles.” During the Allegiance test, Player 016 was chosen and saved by Player 278 (Ashley). For the order selection in the “Glass Bridge” game, his luck streak continued with Player 286 (Chad) choosing to give him the Number 17 vest, putting him in a safe spot. He cemented his place among the final 9 by rolling a Number 4 in the Die test before miraculously surviving the Circle of Trust game to become part of the final 3 contestants.
Player 451 – Phill Cain
One of the reasons why Squid Game: The Challenge has become a fan favorite is because of its unpredictability. Unarguably, Player 451 (Phill Cain) wouldn’t have made the list of possible finalists. If the final three-player placement was guaranteed by strength, player 432 (Bryton) and his fitness alliance would have at least had a player in the top 3. Player 018 (Bee) would have cruised her way in if it was by skill and game orientation. However, with a combination of luck, genius, and alliance, Player 451 maneuvered his way to the top 3.
Phill Cain, a scuba instructor from Honolulu, proved in Circle of Trust much more than he has been letting on. Like Player 016 (Sam), Phill fell under the Star-shaped cookie in the Dalgona game. He narrowly escaped elimination in the Warship game, with his group (Group 2) losing. However, his ship wasn’t sunk during the game. Player 451 then defeated Player 337 (Brad) in the game of Marbles.
In the Allegiance test, Player 393 (Jackie) chooses to break the female alliance decision by nominating Phill to advance in the game. In the Glass Bridge game, Player 418 (Roland) chose Phill to receive the Number 10 vest, improving his chances of surviving the game. Player 451 is one of two players to roll a safe Number 2 in the Die test. Phill got his highlight on Squid Game: The Challenge with an impressive gameplay in Circle of Trust, earning his place in the top 3.
Player 287 – Mai Whelan
With many more players eliminated from Squid Game: The Challenge, Player 287 (Mai Whelan) slowly began to share the spotlight with several other prominent players. She had an alliance with Player 286 (Chad), although she had doubts at certain points. However, it became evident Player 287 was one of the most strategic players in the game. Understanding it’s a one-person competition, she plays the game in a way that always has her in the advantage. Player 287 is an immigration adjudicator from Fairfax County, Virginia, and has shown that reading people and situations are the perks of her profession.
Interestingly, in Dalgona, Player 287 (Mai) was in the same group (Star cookie) as Player 016 (Sam) and Player 451 (Phill). However, they were relatively unknown during the Dalgona game. She was in Group 7 in Warship, which lost but survived elimination as her ship wasn’t sunk. Player 287 eliminated Player 097 (Jada) in Marbles and was chosen by Player 182 (TJ) to advance to the next game in the Allegiance test. Likewise, when TJ pulled vest 20 during the order selection for the Glass Bridge game, he guaranteed Mai’s advancement in the game. Although she rolled a number 4 in the Dice test after refusing to self-nominate, she was at risk of elimination when Player 278 (Ashley) nominated her.
The Dice test was one of Player 287’s scariest moments on Squid Game: The Challenge. Having lost her closest friend, her decision to nominate Player 278 put a mark on her back, exposing her to elimination from the other players who saw her as vindictive. However, Player 287 reclaimed her glory during the Circle of Trust game, proving she’s more than just an older, motherly-faced contestant.
How the Final Three Players Emerged on Squid Game: The Challenge
The Circle of Trust was the sixth main game on Squid Game: The Challenge. With 9 players walking into the room to play the game, it was announced that only three players would advance to play the next game. Players were blindfolded, with each player selected to place a box in front of another player they wanted to eliminate. However, if the nominated player for eviction can correctly guess which player placed the box on their table (put them up for elimination), they’re safe from that round of elimination.
Player 287 (Mai Whelan) earned her place in the top 3 by correctly guessing it was Player 429 (Elliott) that placed the box on her table. Being the first to make an accurate guess, she immediately became a threat to everyone. Player 451 (Phill Cain) also earned his place in the top 3 by correctly guessing twice, the players – Player 051 (Rose) and Player 278 (Ashley) – who put the box on his table. Selected to nominate a player for eviction, Player 451 chose an ally, Player 355 (Hallie). Being unable to correctly guess it was Player 451 who put her up for elimination, gave Phill (Player 451) a secured place in the top 3.
Player 016 (Sam) had a smooth and safe journey into the top 3. He’s the only player in the Circle of Trust who neither nominated another player nor was put up for elimination. While the remaining 8 players battled it out to tiptoe their way to nominate others for elimination or figure out who put them up for nomination, Player 016 was a passive member of the game.
Who Could Win Squid Game: The Challenge
Player 016 (Sam Lantz) has managed to lurk in the shadows in all released 9 episodes of the show. However, several moments in Squid Game: The Challenge has shown he’s quite athletic and agile. The last game (“Squid Game”), judging from the TV series, is the most physical – an advantage for Player 016 if he makes it to the top 2. With only two players advancing into the final game, Player 016 has an almost certain prediction he’ll make it into the finals because of his alliance with Player 451 (Phill Cain). In the original South Korean series, Squid Game, one player would have to be eliminated by one or both of the other players during the dinner before the last game. Phill has already proved his loyalty to Sam in the Circle of Trust.
Player 451 (Phill) played the underdog in the Circle of Trust game. He showed he’s quite intuitive, intelligent, and capable of playing cards close to his chest. With how he’s played so far, Player 451 understands what lies ahead in the final game. As much as he proved loyal to Player 016 in Circle of Trust, it’s important to note that he eliminated Player 355 (Hallie), a known ally. Player 451 also knows he has a better chance at winning a physical and maybe even violent game like Squid Game with Player 287 (Mai) as an opponent than playing against Player 016. If he gets to the finals, Player 451 has proven to have the intelligence to match whatever Player 287 may bring his way.
Player 287 (Mai Whelan) has survived several elimination tests and games to become the biggest threat to other players. If it comes to teaming up to eliminate a player at the dinner table, she’s the first choice for a sacrificial lamb. However, Mai has long proven to be very strategic. It wouldn’t be surprising if she forms a new alliance with Player 451 (Phill), reminding him of his odds of defeating Player 016 in the final game. The truth is, Mai has the largest bet to win Squid Game: The Challenge, especially if she survives the dinner test. However, with its unending plot twists, Squid Game: The Challenge has shown that it has more and more surprises at every turn.
Catch up with Squid Game: The Challenge on Netflix, ahead of the finale on December 6, 2023.
Follow Us