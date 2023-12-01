Ahead of the Finale: The Most Dramatic Eliminations on Squid Game: The Challenge

The Netflix original British reality competition show Squid Game: The Challenge became the most-watched show on the streaming platform during its release week. The 10-episode show sat in the top position across over 70 countries on Netflix. Besides participants being killed off the game, Squid Game: The Challenge closely resembles Hwang Dong-hyuk‘s 2021 South Korean TV series, Squid Game.
As audiences await the second season of the South Korean Squid Game, Squid Game: The Challenge has been a worthy substitute. The 2023 game show began with 456 players competing for $4.56 million – the largest single cash prize in the history of televised game shows. With its penultimate episode release on November 29, 2023, only three players are left to battle it out for the cash prize in the finale. With anticipation for the December 6, 2023 finale, here’s a retrospective look at the most dramatic eliminations on Squid Game: The Challenge.
Player 385
Of the 259 players eliminated in the first game, the infamous “Red Light, Green Light,” player 385 (Jordan) quickly stood out. Audiences hadn’t had time to connect with any player, but player 385 soon became a subject of discussion on social media. The popular children’s game saw all 456 contestants run from the start line to the finish line in what seemed like five minutes. Contestants were expected to make a run for the finish line when the robotic girl doll turned away and froze when she turned back.
In one of the moments contestants were expected to stop moving, player 385 assumed a squatted position. She immediately regretted her decision, muttering, “Why did I squat?” In what seemed like a few seconds, she fell to the ground with unbearable pain, leading to her elimination. Although many viewers faulted her for her inability to hold a squat for “seconds,” behind-the-scenes tell-all from other eliminated contestants reveal “Red Light, Green Light” lasted for over 8 hours, under freezing conditions. Each time the music stopped, contestants stayed frozen for 20 to 40 minutes.
Players 101 & 134
Karma came quickly for players 101 (Kyle) and 134 (Dani) and saw them eliminated in the second game (“Dalgona”) on Squid Game: The Challenge. Players 101 and 134 were selected to play the first Test game. They were given an option to choose a player to either give an advantage in the next game or eliminate. They agreed to eliminate player 200 (Mothi). In the Dalgona game, four leaders were chosen automatically by being in front of the line. After two senseless indecisions saw the elimination of 8 contestants, players 101 and 134 each fell under the Umbrella cookie and Star cookie shape, respectively. Although these were the two most difficult cookie shapes, overwhelmed with guilt and anxiety, player 134 was eliminated after her Star cookie broke. Karma struck twice and hard with the elimination of player 101, who also failed his umbrella cookie challenge.
Player 299
Player 229 elimination was one of the most emotional eliminations in the show. After eight players were eliminated for failure to decide on which shape to play in “Dalgona,” Player 299 (Spencer) became the automatic leader of the fourth line. He was essentially bullied into accepting the Umbrella shape. Player 299 was hated for his decision, as it sealed the fate of most of the players in his group. The anxiety got the better of him as he broke his cookie, leading to his elimination.
Player 198
Although he probably wouldn’t have made it to the finals, player 198 (Husnain) elimination is one of the most hilarious and “lesson-learned” moments on Squid Game: The Challenge. Player 198 had a minor altercation with player 432 (Bryton), leading to an unexplainable dislike for Bryton. When a phone was brought into the dormitory, player 198 was certain he would get an advantage to have the power to eliminate a player. Consumed by his hatred for player 432, player 198 didn’t even enjoy the winning advantage of a nice meal. After the second ring, he picked up the phone and was instructed to convince another player to come to the phone or risk elimination. His elimination from Squid Game: The Challenge was solely because of his desperation to eliminate player 432.
Player 432
Player 432 quickly assumed the role of the show’s villain early on in Squid Game: The Challenge. He was the most outspoken and was one of the first to form a group. Before the third game, contestants and viewers were certain the next game would be the tug-of-war. Player 432, who had formed a group of strong, muscular guys, was certain it was a win. In retrospect, watching them do all the pushups and exercises, only to be faced with a skill/mental game like Warship, was one of the episode’s highlights. Player 432 was eliminated after his 2-man ship was sunk.
Player 161
Eliminations like that of Player 161 (Lorenzo) happen when players take things too personally. Although he had managed to stay under the radar for a while, he caught the viewer’s attention after expressing his frustration about player 182 (TJ) positive affirmations as a leader during the Warship game. While there’s nothing wrong in being expressive, openly disrespecting player 302 (Leann) for offering apples before the Vote Test put a mark on his back. Player 302 voted player 161 for elimination. Although there’s absolutely nothing wrong in wanting to reciprocate the nomination, his dramatic approach to it all left him in unguarded waters. With no one wanting to nominate someone new, player 161 became an easy target for elimination.
Player 330
In a competition show like Squid Game: The Challenge with a $4.56 million cash prize, learning quickly can make a difference between surviving and elimination. Player 330 (Kien) didn’t seem to have learned anything from player 432. While there’s nothing wrong with being a leader, being outspoken can rub off as a threat, especially when there’s $4.56 million at stake. After player 432 got eliminated, player 330 took over. Unsurprisingly, he became the second player nominated during the Vote Test, leading to his elimination.
Player 130
Like many players on Squid Game: The Challenge, player 130 (Jakoben) mostly went unnoticed for most of his time on the show. During the Jack-in-the-Box Test, he was one of the five volunteers given the Jack-in-the-Box task to complete. He was lucky to have gained an advantage in the next game. However, when player 229 (Phalisia) won the task of eliminating three players, knowing player 130 already had an advantage made him an easy target. Simply put, the very thing that would have given Player 130 an advantage in the game became his disadvantage. Talk about plot twists on Squid Game: The Challenge!
Players 232 & 243
Players 232 (Rick) and 243 (Stephen) were part of the Gganbu gang. Despite their age difference, they had formed a bond that made them a formidable force. Until their elimination, being a part of an alliance or group was a safe way to survive eliminations on Squid Game: The Challenge. However, what they saw as strength, others began to see as a threat. After eliminating played 130 for his advantage in the next game, player 229 used her last two elimination slots to remove players 232 and 243 from the game.
Player 229
Karma wastes no time on Squid Game: The Challenge. Just as players 101 and 134 got eliminated in the next game, player 229’s fate was sealed after orchestrating three players’ elimination. While the remaining players believed they were enjoying a picnic treat (probably forgetting why they’re on the show), they soon discover it’s the start of the Marbles game. In the Marbles game, a pair goes in with only one expected to return. Contestant 229 paired up with her new best friend, player 278 (Ashley). Player 229 was eliminated after failing to put more marbles into the watering can.
Player 302
The mother-son team was one of the viewer’s favorites. As much as most people kept rooting for them, the more they advanced into the game, the slimmer their chances were to reach the finals together. Like most pairs, player 301 (Trey) and played 302 (Leann) went into the Marbles game with the option of either one surviving elimination or both being eliminated. Player 302 refused to concede to her son, opting to play a fair game that’ll give them an equal chance of advancing into the next game. Sadly, player 302 lost to her son, player 301.
Player 182
Player 182 (TJ) had been much of an inspiration to several players on Squid Game: The Challenge. His decision-making and positive affirmations helped keep a few players in the game. He had successfully played the leader twice, so it is no surprise why he was selected to wear the Number 01 tag in the Order Assignment for the Glass Stepping Stones game. Like any viewer familiar with the original Squid Game TV series, being Number 01 is synonymous with failure. His positive affirmations didn’t take him far this time, as he fell through the glass on his first attempt.
Player 301
The only surviving member of the mom-son team met his end in the Glass Stepping Stones game. Although they had agreed to have every player take a risk at choosing the next stepping stone to take, player 278 (Ashley) refused to take the lead. Frustrated by her lack of team spirit, player 301 jumped to avoid delays. His luck eventually ran out, leading to his elimination.
Player 018
Player 018 (Bee) became a formidable player during the Warship game. Working in the gaming industry gave her an advantage in leading her team to victory. As much as she tried to stay under the radar, she became one of the threats to any player who understood the strategies of playing Squid Game: The Challenge. Like a few other players, player 018’s strength and advantage became her downfall. During the Die Test, contestants were expected to throw a dice within a triangle. If it lands on a six, their nominated player will be eliminated. Going into her throw, player 018 remarked on her perfection at always throwing a six. With her gaming experience and talents in playing Backgammon, she knew hitting a six would be easy. However, in trying to follow the group’s rule of each player nominating themselves, player 018 was eliminated from the show.
Player 278
Player 278 (Ashley) had her elimination coming to her. By refusing to follow the group’s agreed rules to play the Glass Stepping Stones game, she became a target for player 287 (Mai). While others easily forgave her and moved on, player 287 chose to nominate her for elimination during the Die Test. Interestingly, during the Circle of Trust game on the penultimate episode of Squid Game: The Challenge, player 278 was correctly guessed by player 451 (Phill), leading to her elimination.
Follow Us