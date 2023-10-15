Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama television series. After its release on September 17, 2021, it became Netflix’s most-watched series and the most-watched program in 94 countries. Squid Game follows the tale of a contest where over 450 people compete in violent games for the chance to win a ₩45.6 billion prize. The show was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who started working on the script over 10 years ago. It took him and the director nearly six months to write the first two episodes. Squid Game wasn’t the original name given for the show, it was originally called Round Six. Another interesting fact about the production of the series is that scriptwriter Hwang had initially written the series as eight episodes, but found that the material for the last episode was longer than he planned, so he ended up splitting it into two.
Squid Game received numerous awards and nominations including the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series. The show also received 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series, making it the first non-English-language work to be nominated in this category. Following its release in September 2021, from the 20th through to the 26th it was the most-viewed show on any streaming service in the United States, with over 1.9 billion minutes watched. Although the series has just one season with nine episodes, filming for the second season began in July 2023.
Where Can Fans Stream Squid Game?
Squid Game is only available to stream in one place and that’s Netflix. The first season of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix and Netflix Basic with Ads. Due to the fact that Squid Game is a Netflix original show, it’s exclusive to the platform. Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with over 200 million subscribers worldwide. In September 2019, Netflix formally announced they would produce Hwang’s work as an original series.
Squid Game began streaming on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and all episodes were made available immediately. When writing the script, Hwang struggled with funding then around 2019 Netflix picked it up as part of their plan to expand their foreign programming offerings. Upon its release in 2021, it became the first Korean drama to top Netflix’s top ten weekly most-watched TV show charts globally. As of November 2021, the show remained the most-watched show on Netflix, with over 1.65 billion hours within its first 28 days. Although the show is only available to stream on Netflix, Squid Game fans can also watch a lot of the show’s related content on YouTube. Within eight weeks of the show’s release, Squid Game-related content generated 17 billion views on YouTube making it the highest for a television show in ten years.
Netflix Has Different Subscription Plans
As stated earlier Squid Game is only available to stream legally on Netflix. So for viewers to stream Squid Game online, you’ll have to subscribe to Netflix. The streaming platform is a subscription-based platform with different subscription plans with different benefits.
Netflix charges different prices depending on the membership plan and services you select. The plans start at Standard Plan With Ads at $6.99 per month, Standard Plan Without Ads at $15.49 per month, and Premium Plan Without Ads at $19.99 per month. The different subscription plans don’t only differ in price they also differ in benefits. The Standard plan with Ads does not allow you to download movies and episodes to your device for offline viewing but for the Standard Plan without Ads, subscribers have the opportunity to download the series and watch later on two supported devices, while the Premium Plan without Ads allows the same on six supported devices.
Netflix Doesn’t Offer Rental Options
Unlike most streaming platforms Netflix does not offer subscribers the option to rent movies. It is a subscription-based platform. Like many subscription-based platforms viewers do not have to rent the show to watch it. Subscribers have the option to download the series and watch it another time depending on the membership plan subscribed to.
However, it is important to note that downloaded series only last for a limited period. Also, Netflix doesn’t release physical editions of its shows and films, so finding a DVD or Blu-ray version of Squid Game won’t be an option when looking to watch the show. In all fairness there are only nine episodes in the first season with a running time of 32 to 63 minutes, it should be a fairly quick watch for subscribers with time to spare.
How To Watch Squid Game For Free
Fortunately for those who wish to watch Squid Game for free Netflix offers a one-month free trial for new customers. However, it’s important to note that viewers will need to provide their credit card information and can cancel their subscription before the trial period ends to fully achieve watching the series for free.
Another way viewers can watch the show for free is through Netflix’s sharing accounts feature. Netflix allows multiple users to access an account at the same time. So if you have friends or family members who have a Netflix account, you can ask them to share their login credentials with you in order to stream the show without paying a dime.