Game Recap: The Last Game Of Squid Game

The second to the last game saw most of the surviving players eliminated. From 16 players, the contestant pool was reduced to just three – Gi-hun, Sae-byeok, and Sang-woo. With only one game left to play, it’s up to them who will come out of the facility alive with the coveted 45.6-billion-won prize.
The dinner
After the events of the Glass Stepping Stone game, the injured survivors were given boxes as a gift for surviving up to the last game. Sae-byeok, the most heavily injured of the three, went to the bathrooms, undressed, and found a glass shard in her abdomen. She painfully took it out and bandaged the open wound with her shirt. In the box, the players found formal attire.
The survivors were led to a triangle-shaped dining set-up where they were served a luxury meal. Once they were finished, their dishes were taken out, except for a knife. After dinner, they went as far away from each other as possible. Gi-hun tried to check on Sae-byeok. At first, she pointed her knife at Gi-hun as he approached, but after he stated his clean intentions, she let him close.
Sae-byeok’s death
Gi-hun asked Sae-byeok if they should team up for the next round because he did not trust Sang-woo after how he acted in the past. Sae-byeok asked him what he would do with the money if he won, Gi-hun answered that he would fix his mistakes with his daughter and provide a better life for her and his mother. Sae-byeok then shared the story of her brother with Gi-hun, and they promised each other that whoever won the money would take care of the families of the others.
The two noticed Sang-woo falling asleep, and Gi-hun tried to kill him. However, before getting any farther, Sae-byeok told him not to stoop down to his level. He noticed that Sae-byeok was bleeding, so he banged on the door and asked the staff to do something. After some banging, the staff finally arrived; however, they had a coffin with them. When Gi-hun turned back, he found Sang-woo standing next to Sae-byeok. It turned out Sang-woo had stabbed her to death. Now, only Gi-hun and Sang-woo were the remaining contestants for the last game.
The Squid Game
The last game is the series’ eponym. In the game, there was a basic geometric drawing of a squid. The drawing was composed of the shapes seen in the masks of the staff (triangle, square, circle). To win the game as the offensive player, he should run around the drawing and touch the head of the squid drawing. To win as the defensive player, he should push the offense out of the drawing. At least, that’s how the normal (not deadly) version of the game goes.
The final game took place on the same field where the first game was played, with the doll Young-hui in the same position but already facing the field. Gi-hun was the offensive player, while Sang-woo became the defense. They prepared themselves to play – Gi-hun tied his shoelaces while Sang-woo prepared his knife. Sang-woo ran towards Gi-hun with the knife, but the latter averted it while throwing sand into the former’s eyes, making him complete most parts of the game easily.
It began to rain. Sang-woo revealed to Gi-hun that he killed Sae-byeok to save her from any more suffering because she was bound to die from her immense injuries anyway. Gi-hun did not believe it. So Sang-woo told him the truth. According to him, if there were still three players in the game, Gi-hun and Sae-byeok could invoke the third clause and end the game through a majority vote (2 against vs. 1 for), rendering all of the efforts in the past useless.
In a fit of rage, they fought each other with fists and knives in the rain and mud. Eventually, Gi-hun emerged victorious and was about to walk to the squid’s head. Gi-hun asked the staff to allow them to vote to end the game, to the shock of the spectators. However, Sang-woo advised against it to not waste anyone’s work and stabbed himself in the neck. With Sang-woo dead, Gi-hun, the last man standing, was declared the winner.
