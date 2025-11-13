Ryan Reynolds And Jake Gyllenhaal Just Hilariously Trolled Hugh Jackman With ‘Best Friends’ Posts

Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman, much like buddies everywhere, enjoy ‘taking the piss’ and having a little fun at each other’s expense. It was Best Friends Day recently, and this provided the perfect excuse for a roasting. All three posted tongue-in-cheek pictures of themselves with their ‘BFF,’ delivering a hilarious snub to the other in the process.

Image credits: vancityreynolds

Reynolds was the first to deliver a blow, posting pictures of him and Jackman frolicking together. “Happy #BestFriendsDay to Jake Gyllenhaal! (Not pictured),” he wrote.

Image credits: vancityreynolds

Image credits: VancityReynolds

Image credits: thehughjackman

Jackman quickly got in on the act, responding with a picture of him and Reynolds. He made sure that Gyllenhaal go the message with the hashtag. “Stage 4 clinger. #bestfriendsday #HiJake.”

Image credits: RealHughJackman

Image credits: jakegyllenhaal

Completing the bromantic triangle, Gyllenhaal responded with a picture of his sweet moments with Jackman, getting revenge on Reynolds with a snub of his own. “Happy #bestfriendsday to Ryan Reynolds (not pictured),” Gyllenhaal sniped back, continuing the tradition of friendly banter between the three Hollywood stars.

Image credits: jakegyllenhaal

The trio have pranked each other before. Who could forget the time when Jackman and Gyllenhaal pranked Reynolds into showing up for an “ugly sweater party?”

Image credits: springs_loves

And that time Reynolds And Jackman had a ‘Truce’ and made ads for each other

Image credits: dearhughjackman

Long may this ‘feud’ continue! Do you enjoy pranking your mates? What kind of jokes do you play? Share your own stories in the comments below!

Here’s how people reacted to the hilarious exchanges

Image credits: CarolynsGeekOut

Image credits: President_DP

Image credits: YourGaySupreme

Image credits: SwiftPiranha86

Image credits: chuck_schutrick

Image credits: RobinMSmyth

