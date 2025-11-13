Ryan Reynolds And Jake Gyllenhaal Just Hilariously Trolled Hugh Jackman With ‘Best Friends’ Posts

Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman, much like buddies everywhere, enjoy ‘taking the piss’ and having a little fun at each other’s expense. It was Best Friends Day recently, and this provided the perfect excuse for a roasting. All three posted tongue-in-cheek pictures of themselves with their ‘BFF,’ delivering a hilarious snub to the other in the process.
Reynolds was the first to deliver a blow, posting pictures of him and Jackman frolicking together. “Happy #BestFriendsDay to Jake Gyllenhaal! (Not pictured),” he wrote.
Jackman quickly got in on the act, responding with a picture of him and Reynolds. He made sure that Gyllenhaal go the message with the hashtag. “Stage 4 clinger. #bestfriendsday #HiJake.”
Completing the bromantic triangle, Gyllenhaal responded with a picture of his sweet moments with Jackman, getting revenge on Reynolds with a snub of his own. “Happy #bestfriendsday to Ryan Reynolds (not pictured),” Gyllenhaal sniped back, continuing the tradition of friendly banter between the three Hollywood stars.
The trio have pranked each other before. Who could forget the time when Jackman and Gyllenhaal pranked Reynolds into showing up for an “ugly sweater party?”
And that time Reynolds And Jackman had a ‘Truce’ and made ads for each other
Long may this ‘feud’ continue! Do you enjoy pranking your mates? What kind of jokes do you play? Share your own stories in the comments below!
Here’s how people reacted to the hilarious exchanges
